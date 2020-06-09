SBC Public Health Officer approves listed Stage Three sectors to open

Information provided by the County of San Benito.
At the San Benito County Board of Supervisors meeting on June 9, interim Public Health Officer David Ghilarducci approved for the sectors listed in Stage Three below to open on June 12 and no sooner. According to a recent release, the county is also asking all businesses and activities to self-certify they are complying with the state guidance by posting the SBC Self-Certification Window Placard in public view—placard link here.
San Benito County will not require an inspection prior to a business reopening.
A complete list including Stage 3 Guidance can be found at COVID19.ca.gov
- Day Camps
- Schools and School Based Programs
- Updated Child Care Programs and Providers
- Family Friendly Practices for Employers
- Support for Working Families
- Campgrounds, RV Parks, and Outdoor Recreation
- Hotels for tourism and individual travel
- Card rooms and Racetracks
- Movie Theaters and Family Entertainment Centers
- Restaurants, Bars, and Wineries
- Gyms and Fitness Centers
- Museums, Galleries, Zoos, and Aquariums
- Casinos
The following sectors, businesses, establishments, or activities are not permitted to operate in the State of California at this time:
- Personal services such as nail salons, tattoo parlors, body waxing
- Indoor playgrounds such as bounce centers, ball pits and laser tag
- Live theater
- Saunas and steam rooms
- Nightclubs
- Concert venues
- Festivals
- Theme parks
- Higher education