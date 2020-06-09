SBC Public Health Officer approves listed Stage Three sectors to open

County said businesses can open on June 12 and no sooner, and will need to self-certify that they are in compliance with state guidelines.

Information provided by the County of San Benito.

At the San Benito County Board of Supervisors meeting on June 9, interim Public Health Officer David Ghilarducci approved for the sectors listed in Stage Three below to open on June 12 and no sooner. According to a recent release, the county is also asking all businesses and activities to self-certify they are complying with the state guidance by posting the SBC Self-Certification Window Placard in public view—placard link here.

San Benito County will not require an inspection prior to a business reopening.

A complete list including Stage 3 Guidance can be found at COVID19.ca.gov

The following sectors, businesses, establishments, or activities are not permitted to operate in the State of California at this time: