Searching the Sky: I want answers (continued)

David Baumgartner writes about why we can't see the stars during the day.

This column was provided by San Benito County resident and amateur astronomer David Baumgartner as part of a local series on astronomy. This is a continuation of May’s column, which can be found here.

Last month we learned some simple facts about our Solar System and beyond. Most of these interesting facts go unknown to the average person. Unless, of course, while walking down the street you happen to run into my cousin Pat who teaches astronomy at Rice University.

I would like to say that everything he knows about our subject he learned from me, but I’m afraid he might read this column, so I’m going to have to let it go. Also, don’t make any bets with him, for there is a good chance he will answer any and all questions you may send his way. Here I need to go back in time again to prove my point. (I seem to like the past, for I continue to visit it quite often in my life, as well as in my column.)

Let’s go back a few years, say the ’80s. I was on flight 245 headed for San Jose. It was around 10 p.m., I was sitting in the middle seat with an elderly sweet lady sitting on the aisle seat to my left. On the window seat on my right sits a young man who started talking the minute his butt hit the seat. My little lady and I just looked at each other and at the same time rolled our eyes back. Over a period of two hours he must have told us his whole life story, and then some. Never at any time did he give us a chance to jump in there and maybe say a little about ourselves and our lives. I’d like to say he was interesting, but that’s not going to happen.

As time goes on, as well as my young friend, he looks outside his window for a minute or so then looks at me and says, “See that bright object in the sky?”

I confirmed that I saw it.

He goes on and says to my lady friend and I, “I’ll give either of you $50 if you can give me the name of that point of light.”

I gave the lady first chance to answer. She had no idea. She said, “Darn, I could have used the money.”

Then he said, “How about you sir?”

He used “sir” because he never did ask me for my name the whole time.

So I take a clear look out of the window, dragging my response out as long as I could, and finally say, “Let’s see, it is August, the middle of the planets up this month are Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter.”

My little friend was starting to look a little nervous, rightfully so, for I knew exactly what that object was he had alluded to. You should have seen the look on his face when I gave him the correct answer. He didn’t speak for a short period of time, which my lady and I took as a blessing. He finally looked at me and confirmed that my answer was indeed correct.

At that moment I felt this pain in my left side. It turns out that my little lady was so delighted that she started elbowing me in the side without our friend knowing it. When he handed the money to me, I said, “Why don’t you give the money to my Mother?”

He said, “I didn’t know she was your Mother.”

“Well of course you didn’t, you never took the time to ask either of us our names.”

We didn’t hear a word out of him the rest of the way. What a blessing that was.

After we boarded the plane she couldn’t thank me enough and offered to buy me a drink. Oh yes; the correct answer was “Jupiter.” And they say there’s no money in science…. Was there a point here? Well of course: don’t make bets with people you don’t know. And what does that have to do with our topic today? I really don’t know.

The Earth and blue sky: Even though the Earth is so small compared to other bodies in space; to us it seems unbelievably large. When we stand on the Earth it doesn’t seem to

curve at all. It’s just like a huge flat floor disappearing into the distance. You can see why early man thought the Earth was flat. I’m sure even today there are folks out there that think the same? Are you one of them? The main thing here is; am I one of them?

You might say that the Earth blocks out half of space for us. Your surroundings seem to be divided into two halves: below you have the Earth, above the half we call the sky. During the day you would think you would be able to still see the dark skies with all the wonders we see at nighttime. Instead, the sky is

bright blue; you can see the sun and moon in it, but no stars. Why is that? Well, I couldn’t explain why. So I suggest you look that bit of information up.

I did:

Caused by the sunlight bombarding the Earth’s atmosphere, some of the light, mostly blue, bounces in all directions off the particles in the air giving us our blue skies. The light from the stars can’t compete with blue light of our sky so it is nearly impossible to see them. My telescope has a go-to procedure that can locate the brighter stars and some Planets. It’s impressive to be able to show people the planet Jupiter in the middle of the day. So, the sun, Earth and its atmosphere are to fault for preventing you

from viewing the stars during the day. But before you get upset; remember without them we wouldn’t exist. I think that’s a fair trade, don’t you?

Clear Skies, day or night.

What’s up at night this month:

Jun. 03- Full Moon

Jun. 04- Mercury passes 3° south of Uranus

Jun. 06- Moon is at perigee. (226,714 miles from Earth

Jun. 09- Moon passes 3° south of Saturn

Jun. 10- Last Quarter Moon

Jun. 11- Moon passes 2° south of Neptune

Jun. 14- Moon passes 1.5° north of Jupiter

Jun. 15- Moon passes 2° north of Uranus

Jun. 16- Moon passes 4° north of Mercury

Jun. 17- Mercury passed 4° north of Aldebaran

Jun. 18- New Moon

Jun. 21- Summer solstice occurs

Jun. 21- Moon passes 4° north of Venus

Jun. 22- Moon passes 4° north of Mars

Jun. 22- Moon is sat apogee (251,895 miles from Earth)

Jun. 26- First Quarter Moon