Shelton Insurance to hold Senior Benefits Town Hall

Event takes place April 19.

Information provided by Shelton Insurance

Shelton Insurance is providing a free educational Town Hall to educate our community about Senior Benefits and Health Insurance. The Town Hall will be held at 649 San Benito Street in Hollister and will take place Wednesday April 19 at 6:30 p.m. in English and 7:30 pm. in Spanish.

Each town hall will be a 1-hour session with ample amount of time for a Q&A period. We will review how the healthcare insurance market works, the most common concerns and questions about what to consider when selecting a plan and how to choose the best plan for your senior needs.