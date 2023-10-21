Estrella Esparza-Johnson’s stage debut was at Mission San Juan Bautista when she was seven years old, playing an angel in an El Teatro Campesino production of Luis Valdez’s “La Pastorela.” Or at least that is the earliest role that she remembers.

“Well, technically,” she said, “you could say my first performances were in utero with my mother doing the actual acting.”

Considering she is the daughter of longtime Teatro members Roberta Delgado and Phil Esparza (who is also a BenitoLink board member), it’s hardly surprising that Esparza-Johnson, who has been involved with theater all her life, is the first Latina director of a main Western Stage production at Hartnell Community College, “The Thanksgiving Play” by Larissa Fasthorse, which runs through Oct. 29.

Scene from The Thanksgiving Play. Courtesy of the Western Stage.

Melissa Chin-Parker, managing artistic director of the Western Stage, said she asked Esparza-Johnson to direct the play after finding that their philosophies about the art and craft of theater were very similar.

“Her work as an actor and artist incorporated many of El Teatro Campesino’s approaches to creating community,” Chin-Parker said. “I appreciate her openness to true collaboration with her actors in finding their way into the characters and how those roles serve the play.”

When she was asked to direct the play, Esparza-Johnson said she jumped at the opportunity out of respect for Fasthorse’s work.

The cast and crew of The Thanksgiving Play (Estrella Esparza-Johnson far left). Courtesy of the Western Stage.

“She’s amazing, and she’s extraordinarily skilled,” she said. “She speaks to something really necessary on the American stage right now, which is her wonderful wit.”

The play revolves around three well-meaning teachers and one actor, all Caucasian, who receive a grant to put on a culturally sensitive First Thanksgiving play for elementary school students, Esparza-Johnson said.

“They’re very excited because they’ve hired a Native American actress to give them legitimacy and a cultural compass. And then, in the course of working with her, they discover that she is, in fact, not Native American.”

This leaves them, Esparza-Johnson said, with an “ethnically ambiguous” lead actress and the job of creating a play where no one in the production is of native descent.

The play looks at how the misconceptions about the holiday meet with more accurate accounts of the first Thanksgiving that are part of our history, Esparza-Johnson said.

“It can open new doors,” she said, “and gives you a chance to look at things in a way that you have maybe not had a chance to do. It’s peppered with incredible wit and bits of real history to show how this clash of cultures happened.”

Esparza-Johnson said that, for some, there might be uncomfortable moments, but it also provides hope and a way forward.

“Estrella understood how important this play was to bring to The Western Stage,” Chin-Parker said, “and she also understood that this play requires a delicate balance between the hilarious lampooning of performative ‘wokeness’ and the pointed message about whose stories get told and by whom.”

Esparza-Johnson said she always carries the lessons she learned in the little theater in San Juan Bautista with her in all of her work.

“I consider San Juan my hometown and it’s the place I return to after all my adventures,” she said. “I also have a deep connection to the Teatro itself—it is the whole reason I get to be a working actress, a playwright and a director.”

