VIDEO: BenitoLink’s Hollister City Council District 3 candidate forum

The forum included several community questions regarding displaying flags at City Hall, charter cities, transparency and residential development.

Three Hollister City Council District 3 candidates —Lauretta Avina, Dolores Morales and Silas Quintero— participated in BenitoLink’s candidate forum on Oct. 20. Scott McPhail canceled his participation and Matthew Rojas did not attend.

The winner of the special election will be sworn following the certification of the election and complete Honor Spencer’s term, which ends in December 2022.

