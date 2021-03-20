Week of March 19 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Five new cases reported, 5,817 people have tested positive, 37 are active patients, 5,719 have recovered and 61 have died; the county’s current positivity rate is 2.8%.

As of 2:45 p.m. on March 19, 5,817 people in San Benito County have tested positive for the coronavirus since the first confirmed case in February 2020. Thirty-seven are active patients, 5,719 have recovered and 61 have died, with the latest deaths reported March 1. The county’s current positivity rate is 2.8%. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Vaccine allocation for the week beginning March 15: 1,170. Includes first and second doses.

San Benito County remains in the red tier (substantial) of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Health

San Benito County Interim Public Health Officers Dr. David Ghilarducci and Dr. George Gellart addressed the community’s COVID-19 questions March 19. Prerecorded video of the event is available on their Facebook page and YouTube Channel following the event.

Visit www.sbccovid19.us for more information.

Vaccinations

Residents of San Benito County identified in Phase 1B Tier 1 and 2 of the state’s vaccination plan can register through the state’s MyTurn site which allows all Californians to register for an email or text notification to inform them when they are eligible for vaccination. Soon, the system will also allow residents, if eligible, to book an appointment for a vaccination.

MyTurn can be accessed here: MyTurn website

Current County vaccine distribution:

Individuals 65 and older

Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors:

Education and childcare

Emergency services

Food and agriculture

Adults with certain significant, high-risk medical conditions, disabilities, illness, living spaces, or work environments that put them at higher risk for serious COVID-19 illness are also eligible.

Health conditions include:

Cancer, current with weakened immune system

Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above

Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent

Down syndrome

Solid organ transplant, leading to a weakened immune system

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (but not hypertension)

Severe obesity (Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m2)

Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%

Disabilities or illness

The individual is likely to develop severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection

Acquiring COVID-19 will limit the individual’s ability to receive ongoing care or services vital to their well-being and survival

Providing adequate and timely COVID-19 care will be particularly challenging as a result of the individual’s disability.

These include people with a range of physical and behavioral disabilities. Examples include all enrolled consumers of regional centers, independent living centers, in-home supportive services, and community-based adult services/adult day health centers, Medi-Cal HIV/AIDS waiver, Medi-Cal home and community-based alternatives waiver, Medi-Cal assisted living waiver, programs of all-inclusive care for the elderly, California children’s services program (if the child is 16-21 years old), and California genetically handicapped persons program.

Congregate living spaces

Incarceration/detention

Homeless Shelter

Behavioral health facility

Transportation and logistics—public transit/airport and commercial airlines

Public transit workers, including airport workers for commercial airlines (but not private airplanes)

More information can be found at California Department of Public Health’s Provider Bulletin for details, including a fact sheet on vaccines for people with high-risk medical conditions or disabilities.

Vaccines are available at several sites throughout the county, and appointment and distribution criteria varies. See above article for and in-depth guide to getting vaccinated.

According to San Benito County Public Information Officer David Westrick, the OptumServe site at the Veterans Memorial Building in Hollister will open up as a mass vaccination site. Details have not been worked out yet and more information is expected next week.

Schools

Some San Benito County schools are expected to return to in-person instruction on April 12. See article above for more information.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed the social distance guidelines for grades K-12 from six feet to three feet. It is not yet clear how this will pertain to California or San Benito County. BenitoLink will provide that information when it is available.

Openings

Resources

The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health:

24-hour Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 or text 838255

24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or click Chat Now

Call 911 if you or the person you are helping is in immediate danger.

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services from Cal/OSHA.

Contact Cal/OSHA at 844-522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages.

Jimmy Panetta

Anna Caballero

Robert Rivas

Alex Padilla

Diane Feinstein

State of California: https://covid19.ca.gov/ https://covid19.ca.gov/es/

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. in Hollister. Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister Sign-ups not required To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520.

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA hhsa.cosb.us apply online at www.c4yourself.com 831-636-4180.

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online 831-638-3306.

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food City of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano recreation@hollister.ca.gov 831-636-4390.

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online 831-638-3306.

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

