Week of May 14 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

6,068 people have tested positive, 17 are active patients, 5,979 have recovered and 63 have died; the county's positivity rate is 2%.

Novel Coronavirus. Photo courtesy of Centers for Disease Control.

As a public service, the BenitoLink team provides a frequent roundup of recent COVID-19 related data, resources and articles about San Benito County.

As of 2:30 p.m. on May 14, 6,068 people in San Benito County have tested positive for the coronavirus since the first confirmed case in February 2020. Seventeen are active patients, 5,979 have recovered and 63 have died, with the latest deaths reported April 14. The county’s current positivity rate is 2%. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Vaccines are available at several sites throughout the county and appointment and distribution criteria varies. More details here.

Health

San Benito County Interim Public Health Officers Dr. David Ghilarducci and Dr. George Gellart addressed the community’s COVID-19 questions April 30.

Prerecorded video of the event is available on their Facebook page and YouTube Channel following the event.

Next scheduled event May 14.

Visit www.sbccovid19.us for more information.

See more information here.

Vaccinations

The FDA authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine for 12–15-year-olds on May 10. To days later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended its use for the same age group.

San Benito County announced on May 14 it will begin to vaccinate this age group. Since this only applies to the Pfizer vaccine not all vaccination sites can provide doses to individuals under 16. Appointments can be made through MyTurn. The county requires all individuals under 18 to have parental or custodial permission to receive any of the available COVID-19 vaccines.

See more information here.

The State registration site MyTurn can be accessed here: MyTurn website

Link to find vaccine appointments: http://www.vaccinespotter.org/

Allocations from the State for the week beginning May 9: 400 first dose and 100 second dose. Federal allocations also come in weekly.

San Benito County Vaccination Stats as of 11:59 p.m., May 13.

47,698 doses have been administered.

40.6% of eligible individuals are fully vaccinated.

16.3% are partially vaccinated.

Percent of at least one dose by race:

American Indian or Alaska Native-0.3

Asian – 3.7

Black -0.7

Latino -40.9

Multi-race -0.5

Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander -0.4

White-28.6

Other -7.8

Unknown – 17.2

More statistical information on the County’s vaccination progress can be found here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised on May 13 that people who are fully vaccinated could go with masks in most situations. Fully vaccinated is two weeks past the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or two week past the single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

Local ordinances and mandates still apply.

Housing

State rent assistance resource for tenants and landlords. Housing is Key

Openings

San Benito County remains in the orange (moderate) of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Businesses

California Roars Back: Governor Newsom Announces the Largest Small Business Relief Program in the Nation

Other

Emergency Broadband Benefit | Federal Communications Commission (fcc.gov)

Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled another component of his $100 billion California Comeback Plan: making historic investments in small business relief. Newsom’s plan expands the state’s COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant program to a total of $4 billion, representing the largest such program in the entire country. That’s in addition to his $6.2 billion tax cut for those businesses hit hardest by the pandemic, the largest state tax cut of its kind in history.

California Roars Back: Governor Newsom Presents $100 Billion California Comeback Plan

Newsom today presented his $100 billion California Comeback Plan, the biggest economic recovery package in California history. The governor’s plan outlines comprehensive strategies and major investments in key areas so that California can come roaring back from the pandemic.

Resources

The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health:

24-hour Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 or text 838255

24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or click Chat Now

Call 911 if you or the person you are helping is in immediate danger.

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services from Cal/OSHA.

Contact Cal/OSHA at 844-522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages.

Jimmy Panetta

Anna Caballero

Robert Rivas

Alex Padilla

Diane Feinstein

State of California: https://covid19.ca.gov/ https://covid19.ca.gov/es/

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. in Hollister. Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister Sign-ups not required To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520.

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA hhsa.cosb.us apply online at www.c4yourself.com 831-636-4180.

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online 831-638-3306.

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food City of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano [email protected] 831-636-4390.

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online 831-638-3306.

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.