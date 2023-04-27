Work started on Highway 25 curve alignment south of Pinnacles National Park

Work begins April and will take several months.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Construction on a project to perform restoration on the curve alignment along State Route 25 will began Thurs., April 27.

This roadwork will result in one-way reversing traffic control with flaggers in place.

Travelers will encounter a daytime lane closure in each direction of State Route 25 over the next several months from just north of the San Benito Lateral to two miles south of State Route 146 near Pinnacles National Park, approximately 32 miles south of Hollister.

These daytime lane closures will be in effect Monday through Thurs. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and during the overnight hours from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Construction will also take place each Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Night work will also take place on Sundays from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Travelers can expect delays not to exceed 15 minutes. Commuters should allow extra time to travel through this area.

Electronic message and directional signs will be in place to alert travelers to this work.

The contractor for this $4.3 million construction project is Teichert Construction of Salinas. The project is scheduled to be completed in December 2023.