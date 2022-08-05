Youth Alliance to host its Youth Rising event virtually

The event includes a in-person watch party and youth who will speak on the impact Youth Alliance had on their lives.

Information provided by Youth Alliance

Youth Alliance announced it will hold its fundraiser event, Youth Rising, virtually Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. with a live in-person watch party at its Hollister Youth Impact Center. According to the release, the event highlights young leaders committed to making a difference within the community.

“Youth Rising will celebrate youth equity in our community as they have used their voice to speak out on issues that directly affect them,” the release said. “Issues such as school climate and safety, the school-to-prison pipeline, access to counseling and higher education, and more are issues our youth leaders have engaged in.”

Youth Alliance, an organization that serves primarily underserved areas of San Benito and Santa Clara counties, said the event will be accessible via Facebook and Zoom. The event includes drawing, testimonials by the youth who will speak on the impact Youth Alliance had on their lives and a virtual walkthrough of the renovations and visions of its Restorative Justice Youth Center

It added Youth Alliance believes in the importance of highlighting youth voices.

“We believe it is important to include our youth in the decision-making process surrounding the issues that affect them directly,” the release said. “With the many ongoing challenges that have arisen from the COVID-19 pandemic youth leadership continues to excel despite the many challenges.”

Youth Alliance invited the community to “further fuel the work of our young leaders by magnifying their commitment to bringing change” by donating to the Youth Rising cause during the event.

“The generosity and support from the community ensure that YA can continue its mission to effect change and uplift all young people,” the release aid.

It added the funds raised are used to build out the youth impact centers, award scholarships and paid internships to local youth, contribute to the YA van fund and expand youth outreach in Gilroy, Morgan Hill and San Benito County.

“The community’s support and partnership help YA continue its mission to effect change and create a more loving and engaging community for our youth,” the release said. “The empowering voices of the youth leaders themselves will be personally thanking you for your commitment to supporting their cause.”

To register for the Youth Rising click here: bit.ly/youthrising2022

The release includes the following testimonials from the youth and parents regarding the impact that Youth Alliance has had on them and why it is essential to invest in programs and services for our youth:

“I love having the opportunity to be given the space to feel safe and comfortable sharing all of my struggles” – YA Youth

“At Youth Alliance, all students know that they are supported and cared for” – YA Parent

“Participating in Youth Alliance programs has taught me about respecting other youth equally regardless of their background”- YA Youth

“Programs and services offered at the Youth Alliance allow youth to learn and work as a team” – YA Parent

Youth Rising Initiative Champions, event sponsorship, or donations inquiries can be directed to Lorena Villagomez at [email protected] or 831.265.1243.