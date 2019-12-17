Assemblyman Robert Rivas launches ‘There Ought To Be A Law’ program

Residents of Assembly District 30, which encompasses all of San Benito County, are invited to submit ideas for state legislation.

Information provided by the Office of State Assemblyman Robert Rivas.

State Assemblyman Robert Rivas (D-Hollister) is launching his inaugural “There Ought to Be a Law” program. Residents of Assembly District 30, which encompasses all of San Benito County, are invited to submit ideas for state legislation.

“California faces a number of challenges,” Rivas said in a recent release. “Solutions to the issues facing our community should not come from Sacramento alone. I know that there are engaged residents in our community who have ideas on how government can work better for Californians.”

The release notes that proposals can be anything from bold new programs to simple, common sense fixes to existing laws that more effectively address the needs of local communities.

“Whether you have a big new idea, or a simple fix to improve past legislation, I look forward to hearing from you,” said Rivas. “Elected officials don’t have a monopoly on good ideas. In fact, I’ve already received great suggestions from constituents that have led to successful legislation. The goal of this program is to encourage even more people to get involved and become engaged in the legislative process. Together, we can work to make California a better place for all people.”

Proposals can be submitted through Rivas’s website at: https://a30.asmdc.org/there-ought-be-law or contact the district office at (831) 759-8676 to get a paper form. The deadline for entries is Jan. 15.