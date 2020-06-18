California High-Speed Rail extends public review period

Public can submit comments for the San Jose to Merced project section until June 23.

Work on the high-speed rail project in 2019 on a 115-mile stretch in the Central Valley. Photo by Leslie David.

Information provided by California High-Speed Rail Authority.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority said it is extending its public review period for the San Jose to Merced project section.

According to a release, the public review period for the San Jose to Merced Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement (EIR/EIS) has been extended to June 23.

The public can submit comments on the San Jose to Merced Draft EIR/EIS the following ways:

Via web comment form on the Authority’s website: www.hsr.ca.gov/programs/ environmental/eis_eir/draft_ san_jose_merced_comment.aspx

Via email to San.Jose_Merced@hsr.ca.gov with the subject line “Draft EIR/EIS Comment”

Comments can also be submitted through conventional mail at the address below:

Attn: San Jose to Merced: Draft EIR/EIS

California High-Speed Rail Authority

100 Paseo de San Antonio, Suite 300

San Jose, CA 95113

After the comment period closes on June 23, and the comments received have been evaluated, staff will prepare and issue the Final EIR/EIS document and present it to the Board to consider certification and project approval under the California Environmental Quality Act and National Environmental Policy Act.

The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable Federal environmental laws for this project are being or have been carried out by the State of California pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated July 23, 2019, and executed by the Federal Railroad Administration and the State of California, the release said.

To view the contents of the Draft EIR/EIS, please visit: www.hsr.ca.gov/programs/ environmental/eis_eir/draft_ san_jose_merced.aspx