Caltrans awards millions for local roadway safety projects

Existing damaged or destroyed guardrails to be replaced at 22 road locations in San Benito County.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5.

Caltrans has awarded over $227 million to fund safety projects designed to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries on city and county roads. Funding is provided through the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program.

“Safety is always our number one priority,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “These projects will enhance systemwide safety features, including expanded access to protected walkways and bikeways, and will move us closer to our goal of reducing serious injuries and fatalities on California roadways.”

San Benito County is included in the funding:

Replacement of existing damaged and destroyed guardrails at 22 road locations in San Benito County.

Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins said, “These awards, to some 20 local projects, encompass data-driven, strategic approaches to reducing traffic fatalities and serious injuries on public roads in the district. They also highlight the seamless commitment to safety shared between our local partners and the state.”

According to the Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, nearly 64% of traffic deaths in California occur on city or county roads, underscoring the significance of funding local safety improvements.

Caltrans selected a total of 266 projects statewide for funding for safety enhancements that include new traffic signals, roundabouts, turn lanes, rumble strips and guard rails. A number of projects focus on the following safety improvements at intersections: