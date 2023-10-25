Information provided by Caltrans District 5. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

As part of Clean California, a state beautification project to upgrade a 1.6-mile section of State Route 25 with new planting and transportation art is underway, Caltrans officials today announced.

This $1 million project was made possible by Governor Newsom’s Clean California program, a historic, $1.2 billion, multi-year clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs, reclaim, transform, and beautify public spaces, and engage and educate communities.

“We’re thrilled to begin another one of 12 beautification projects along our central coast state highways,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Scott Eades. “This is a great example of how Clean California is positively impacting our neighborhoods and encouraging local pride in our public spaces.”

Landscaping will include shade trees and colorful drought-tolerant shrubs, vines on soundwalls and wood/gravel mulch to suppress weeds. An original sculpture inspired by Hollister’s agricultural heritage and Native American baskets will be installed to create a distinctive landmark while several Pinnacles-themed murals will be painted on several utility boxes.

Native planting will highlight the southbound highway sign at Sunset Drive to serve as a gateway to Pinnacles National Park, one of the newest parks in the United States.

This project is located between Sunset Drive and Santa Ana Road, a busy ‘main street’ route along the Hollister Pinnacles National Park Highway. It’s scheduled for completion in early 2024. Work will occur on weekdays with minimal traffic impacts.

Another nearby state beautification project at the Washington Street undercrossing on Highway 156 in San Juan Bautista also remains under construction.

Please visit CleanCA.com to learn more about how Clean California is transforming communities and how you can get involved.