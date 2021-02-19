COMMENTARY: SJB Rotary supports San Benito Health Foundation COVID vaccination program

SJB Rotary board member Vicki Morris writes that the club is proud of its contributions to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting and volunteering with the health foundation.

This commentary was contributed by San Juan Bautista Rotary board member Vicki Morris. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors.

Vaccination of members of the San Juan Bautista Rotary Club has been cited in recent allegations of misuse of COVID vaccine doses at the San Benito Health Foundation Clinic in Hollister. The CEO of the Foundation affirms that all doses that were administered met the Federal and State guidelines for priority in vaccine administration. We understand the community’s anxiety about the pandemic and access to vaccination. We are proud of our contributions to addressing the crisis by supporting and volunteering with the Health Clinic.