Community FoodBank to receive 73,000 pounds of food

Largest donation in the organization's history.

Information provided by the Community FoodBank of San Benito.

The Community FoodBank has received 73,000 pounds of food, the largest donation it has ever received. The donation came from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

According to a recent press release, a growing number of people in the community are struggling during the pandemic and the most vulnerable families are struggling to put food on the table.

This amount of food would normally exceed the food bank’s storage capacity, but family-owned Salinas company D’Arrigo Brothers is offering a place to store the perishable and nonperishable items.

The donation is expected to be delivered on Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. at D’Arrigo Bros, located at 21777 Harris Road in Salinas.