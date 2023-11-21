Lea este articulo en español aquí.
San Benito nonprofits gathered to celebrate local honorees at a National Philanthropy Day Annual Dinner on Nov. 16 at the Hollister Elks Lodge. The award dinner was hosted by the Community Foundation for San Benito County.
Thirty one nonprofits recognized individuals and groups, with a theme centered around celebrating community. The keynote speakers, Sallie Calhoun and Gabriel Mendez, each shared their philanthropic journeys and hopes for the future of San Benito County.
The Masters of Ceremonies were Anna Foglia, Sun Street Centers CEO, and Jose Saldana, Youth Alliance deputy director of operations. The presenters of awards were Vicki Fortino, United for San Benito director, and Michael Salinas, Youth Recovery Connections executive director.
The honorees are as follows:
- John & Jackie Ferreira – ASJB Community Schools Foundation
- Alan & Bonnie Clark – BenitoLink
- Kristen Wynn – CASA of San Benito County
- Heidi Balz – City of San Juan Bautista
- Tonia Sunseri – Community Action Board
- Glynis Crabb – Community Food Bank
- Fred Matteson – Community Foundation for SBC
- Robert Ruvalcaba – CSDC
- Rhonda Kathryn Dynneson – Emmaus House
- Tami Aviles – Friends of SBC Library
- Teri Escamilla – HDA
- Dr. Ralph Armstrong – Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation
- David Rochelle – Jovenes de Antano
- Richard Perez Sr. – Latino Coalition of San Benito County
- Ingrid Leitenberger – Pinnacle Quilters
- Anita Kane – R.E.A.C.H. SBC Parks Foundation
- Bill Tiffany – Rotary Club of Hollister
- Jessie O’Malley Solis – Rotary Club of San Juan Bautista
- Heidi Balz – San Benito Arts Council
- Shawn Herrera – San Benito County Business Council
- Teknova & Infinity Staffing – San Benito County Chamber
- Dr. Erika Ceballos & Dr. Yazmin Gomez – San Benito Health Foundation
- Wes Leiser – San Benito County Historical Society
- Laura Frieberg – San Juan Bautista Library Auxiliary
- Monica Lopez Ramirez – Spirit of San Juan Bautista
- Cecilia Sa – Sun Street Centers
- Shawna McKenzie – United for San Benito
- Jeanne Liem – Women’s Club of Hollister
- Mallory Schmitt – YMCA
- Elvira Zaragoza Robinson – Youth Alliance
- Michael Salinas – Youth Recovery Connections