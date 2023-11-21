Lea este articulo en español aquí.

San Benito nonprofits gathered to celebrate local honorees at a National Philanthropy Day Annual Dinner on Nov. 16 at the Hollister Elks Lodge. The award dinner was hosted by the Community Foundation for San Benito County.

Sallie Calhoun describing her philanthropic journey. Photo courtesy of Community Foundation for San Benito County. Photo by Raul Ceja.

Thirty one nonprofits recognized individuals and groups, with a theme centered around celebrating community. The keynote speakers, Sallie Calhoun and Gabriel Mendez, each shared their philanthropic journeys and hopes for the future of San Benito County.

The Masters of Ceremonies were Anna Foglia, Sun Street Centers CEO, and Jose Saldana, Youth Alliance deputy director of operations. The presenters of awards were Vicki Fortino, United for San Benito director, and Michael Salinas, Youth Recovery Connections executive director.

Gabriel Mendez explaining his love for volunteering. Photo courtesy of Community Foundation for San Benito County. Photo by Raul Ceja.

The honorees are as follows: