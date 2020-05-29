County issues second call for free facemasks for businesses

Meant to help businesses get restarted by providing free masks for their employees.

Information provided by the County of San Benito.

In order to assist with the re-opening of business, the San Benito County Office of Emergency Services in cooperation with the Governor’s Office will be distributing free masks to businesses located within the county. This is a second call for those businesses that have not received free facemarks for their employees yet.

The program is meant to help businesses get restarted by providing free facemasks for their employees as they restart business and services.

To request masks, complete the application at this link: https://arcg.is/15Xyq0

According to a recent release, within 48-hours of submitting a request, applicants will receive an email with the date, time and location for pick-up. Incomplete applications will not be processed. Orders not picked up on the assigned date and time will be returned to stock.

For questions, please email OES Manager Kris Mangano at kmangano@cosb.us.