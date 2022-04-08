County offering COVID-19 antigen-rapid and PCR tests

Both tests are free of charge.

Around 20 people waiting in line on Jan. 6, 2022 outside the Hazel Hawkins Community Health Center where the county conducts COVID-19 tests. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Information provided by County of San Benito

San Benito County announced that residents can now get a COVID-19 rapid antigen test and/or a PCR test at either of the two OptumServe testing sites in Hollister. Results from the antigen rapid tests will be sent via the individuals selected notification method within 30-45 minutes after the test has been taken.

The county said individuals will be able to choose between the rapid antigen (BinaxNow) test and/or the PCR test when they make an appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 1-888-634-1123. Walk-ins are also welcome for both test types. All patients must register through the testing portal to be tested.

Individuals who are symptomatic and test negative on the rapid antigen test are recommended to follow-up with a PCR test.

There is no out-of-pocket cost for individuals to receive either COVID-19 test.

OptumServe Mobile Testing Site Brigantino Park:

2045 San Juan Hollister Road

Hollister, CA 95023

Wednesday-Sunday

10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Closed 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Register at www.lhi.care/covidtesting

or call 1-888-634-1123

OptumServe Testing Site:

930 Sunset Street

Hollister, CA 95023

Sunday-Thursday

7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Closed 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Register at www.lhi.care/covidtesting

or call 1-888-634-1123

For answers to other common questions about COVID-19 testing, go to www.covid19.ca.gov.