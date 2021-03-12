Daylight Saving Time begins March 14

Clocks move an hour forward.

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 14. At 2 a.m., clocks will move forward an hour to 3 a.m. This will result in mornings being dark for longer and evenings be light for longer.

According to the US Department of Transportation, Daylight Saving Time is observed for several reasons:

It saves energy. During Daylight Saving Time, the sun sets one hour later in the evenings, so the need to use electricity for household lighting and appliances is reduced. People tend to spend more time outside in the evenings during Daylight Saving Time, which reduces the need to use electricity in the home. Also, because the sunrise is very early in the morning during the summer months, most people will awake after the sun has already risen, which means they turn on fewer lights in their homes.

Hawaii and Arizona (except Navajo Reservation) do not observe Daylight Saving Time.

Daylight Saving Time will end Nov. 7 at 2 a.m.