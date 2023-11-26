Lea este articulo en español aquí.

During a holiday season that relies heavily on bottomless mimosas, celebratory mulled wines, that bottle that has been waiting for a special occasion, and, of course, champagne to toast anything and everything, mocktails—alcohol-free cocktails—are a nice change of pace and a great way for those who do not drink alcohol to have something special while dining out.

Mocktails have come a long way since the “Shirley Temple,” a mix of grenadine and ginger ale first concocted in the 1930s for children that Temple herself hated, describing it as a “saccharine sweet, icky drink” in one interview.

“Adults all over are trying to drink less for personal health and financial reasons,” said Running Rooster’s Maître D’ Justin Power. “With mocktails, you are getting a handcrafted beverage. similar in kind to a composed cocktail, so it is something more than plain old water or coffee or soda.”

Justin Power and Destinee Coral. Photo by Robert Eliason.

Barmaid Destinee Coral said that mocktails have proven surprisingly popular with Running Rooster customers and, on a given night, can make up about 20% of the bar’s sales.

“They keep you interested,” she said. “You could have one cocktail, then just carry on with mocktails, so you’re still drinking something with the flavor to it, but you’re not picking up all the alcohol.”

The same kind of craftsmanship that goes into cocktails is apparent in the mocktails, including the use of “shrubs,” fruit-infused vinegar and sugar mixtures.

“We didn’t want to just combine a couple of fruit juices and throw it over ice with a red cherry on top,” Power said. “So we were looking for those same types of flavor balances and oppositions that you would find in ‘The Flavor Bible,’ which is something that you will find in a lot of kitchens.”

The current cocktail list makes use of an apple shrub, but the bar also makes raspberry-citrus and cranberry shrubs, among others, which leaves the door open for future drinks on what is intended as a rotating mocktail menu.

Running Rooster also carries a line of non-alcoholic beers, including a lager style Heineken 0.0 and a light and hoppy Lagunitas Non-Alcoholic IPA.

I tried three of the four mocktails that are currently offered, with my comments below. The fourth, Olallieberry Lemonade, a mix of house-made fall spice olallieberry jam and lemon juice, rounds off the list.

Running Rooster also offers cream sodas, which Coral says are very popular with children. They are made with fizzy water, heavy cream, and a choice of flavors that include blueberry, lavender, peach, vanilla, desert pear, and pomegranate.

The Mocktails of Running Rooster

The San Benito Sunrise. Photo by Robert Eliason.

The San Benito Sunrise – A sprightly mix of house-made cranberry jelly, fresh apple shrub, sprite, and lemon, the Sunrise is a perfect morning drink that is closer to being a fruit punch than the other mocktails on the list, making it perfect to accompany an omelet-and-potatoes kind of breakfast instead of a mimosa or just as an afternoon or before-meal pick-me-up. “I love cranberry,” said Power. “We’re very much about seasonal things on the menu and this one just screams ‘fall’ to me.” The cranberry, apple, and lemon offer different layers of sourness, but there is a redeeming sweetness that holds it all together. It is imminently refreshing and I think most kids would love this one for its brightness and it’s easy accessibility.

“Beet”le Juice – “I like the earthiness and that it is just so healthy,” Coral said. “I think it turns around the taste of beets in general because it obviously throws people off.” The flavor of the dark purple-red “Beet”le Juice is absolutely unique, starting off with a light bubble gum flavor that slowly opens into the starchy base flavor of beet juice with some subdued acidity from pineapple juice. While the flavor of the root is fairly subtle, as if it snuck in through a side door, it is definitely there. But it never becomes oppressive, and, if you did not know it was an ingredient, it might take you a while to place the flavor. If you like beets, this is a must-try.

The Rosey Pear. Photo by Robert Eliason.

Rosey Pear – A more “adult” version of the mocktail, this drink is made with poached pear juice, lemon, rosemary, spices, and soda water. In the same way that the San Benito Sunrise presents itself in the style of a Mai Tai, the Rosey Pear comes across almost like a non-alcoholic gin and tonic. There are hints of nutmeg, cinnamon, and cardamom, which gives it a very exotic, almost mulled tone but the sweetness of the pear juice and a hint of vanilla elevates and complicates the drink in a very attractive way. This one was my favorite of the three and a real treat.

The Running Rooster bar also has a full range of alcoholic mixed drinks, including the San Benito Sunset, the counterpoint to the Sunrise mocktail, along with shots of tequila, rum, and single malt whiskey, and a wine list that includes selections from San Benito County’s own Eden Rift and DeRose wineries.

Recommendations for future Eat, Drink, Savor articles can be emailed to roberteliason@benitolink.com.

BenitoLink thanks our underwriters, Hollister Super and Windmill Market, for helping to expand the Eat, Drink, Savor series and give our readers the stories that interest them. Hollister Super (two stores in Hollister) and Windmill Market (in San Juan Bautista) support reporting on the inspired and creative people behind the many delicious food and drink products made in San Benito County. All editorial decisions are made by BenitoLink.