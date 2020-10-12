Election 2020: Campaign finance contributions for California’s 20th congressional district

Challenger Jeff Gorman has raised close to $50K, while incumbent Jimmy Panetta is over $1.3 million.

The political contest for California’s 20th Congressional District has two candidates this year, broker Jeff Gorman and incumbent Jimmy Panetta.

Gorman has gathered 55 contributions, for a total of $47,557 with 24 individual contributions of $1,000 or more, and one out-of-state donation.

Panetta has gathered 1,080 contributions totaling $1,347,718, with 674 individual contributions of $1,000 or more and 582 out-of-state contributions.

Campaign contributions for federal races are limited to personal contributions of $2,800 per election—with the primary and general counting as two separate elections. Federal political action committees are limited to contributions of $5,000 per year.

While Gorman has two individual donations at the cap of $2,800, Panetta has 28 contributions at the $5,000 cap that include the American Federation of Teachers, Blue Shield of California, California Dairies Federal Political Action Committee, National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. Political Action Committee, and Service Employees International Union Committee on Political Education.

At lower thresholds, Panetta received multiple donations from the American Crystal Sugar Company Political Action Committee, Blue Diamond Growers Political Action Committee, California Rice Industry Association Fund, and the National Multifamily Housing Council Political Action Committee, among others.

Contributions of $1,000 or more made to the Gorman and Panetta campaigns are listed below, including contributor name, state, and amount. Multiple contributions from the same source are listed separately. Both primary and general election contributions are listed. Figures include cash contributions, loans, and in-kind service contributions.

Under law, all candidates and political organizations in an election are required to disclose contributions and loans as well as expenditures. These are made public and can be found in searchable databases located on government websites. Federal election information can be found on the Federal Election Commission website. State and County election information can be found on the San Benito County eRetrieval website. Periodic updates are required, with Sept. 24 being the latest deadline.

Jeff Gorman

Gourey, Matt (CA): $2,800

Young, Randall (PA): $2,800

Huntington, Louis Jr. (CA): $2,000

Gordon, Anna (CA): $1,500

Keig, Dan (CA): $1,500

Keig, Dasha (CA): $1,500

Ryan, Allison (CA): $1,500

Speck, Florence (CA): $1,500

Bailey, Deidre (CA): $1,000

Bruno, Paul (CA): $1,000

Calamia, Frank (CA): $1,000

Dawson, Carole (CA): $1,000

Dawson, Michael (CA): $1,000

Gorman, Jeff (CA): $1,000

Hornick, Thomas (CA): $1,000

Lyles, Valera (CA): $1,000

McCullough, Walter (CA): $1,000

Mendoza, Oscar (CA): $1,000

Morelli, Donald (CA): $1,000

Mouzas, Alexandra (CA): $1,000

Riceman, Karen (CA): $1,000

Statham, Rick (CA): $1,000

Vosti, Randy (CA): $1,000

Wood, Sharon (CA): $1,000

Jimmy Panetta

$5,000

American Federation of Teachers, AFL-CIO Committee On Political Education (DC): $5,000

American Federation of Teachers, AFL-CIO Committee On Political Education (DC): $5,000

American Podiatric Medical Association Political Action Committee (MD): $5,000

American Podiatric Medical Association Political Action Committee (MD): $5,000

American Society of Travel Advisors, Inc. PAC (VA): $5,000

Association of Kentucky Fried Chicken Franchisees Inc PAC (MD): $5,000

Automotive Free International Trade PAC (VA): $5,000

Blue Shield of California (CA): $5,000

California Dairies Federal Political Action Committee (CA): $5,000

California Dairies, Inc. Federal Political Action Committee (CA): $5,000

Carpenters Legislative Improvement Committee United Brotherhood of Carpenters And Joiners (DC): $5,000

Deere & Company PAC (Aka John Deere PAC)(IL): $5,000

Deere & Company PAC (Aka John Deere PAC)(IL): $5,000

International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail And Transportation Workers Political A (DC): $5,000

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Political Action Committee (DC): $5,000

Machinists Non Partisan Political League of The International Association of Machinists & (MD): $5,000

National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $5,000

National Corn Growers Association PAC (Cornpac) (DC): $5,000

National Council of Farmer Cooperatives Co-op/Pac (DC): $5,000

National Pork Producers Council Pork PAC (IA): $5,000

Service Employees International Union Committee On Political Education (DC): $5,000

Southern Company Employees PAC (GA): $5,000

Southern Company Employees PAC (GA): $5,000

Unite America Election Fund (CO): $5,000

United Fresh Produce Association Fresh Political Action Committee (Fresh PAC)(DC): $5,000

United Fresh Produce Association Fresh Political Action Committee (Fresh PAC)(DC): $5,000

USA Rice Federation PAC (VA): $5,000

With Honor PAC (VA): $5,000

$4,000-$3,000

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Political Action Committee (NCBA-PAC) (DC): $4,000

Society of American Florists Political Action Committee (VA): $4,000

Wine Institute PAC (DC): $4,000

Metlife Inc. Employees’ Political Participation Fund A (NY): $3,500

American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC/PAC) (DC): $3,000

Harris Corporation Political Action Committee (DC): $3,000

Intel Corporation Political Action Committee (DC): $3,000

International Franchise Association Franchising Political Action Committee Inc (DC): $3,000

National Association of Realtors Political Action Committee (IL): $3,000

NEA Fund For Children And Public Education (DC): $3,000

Teachers Insurance Annuity Association of America PAC (TIAA PAC)(DC): $3,000

$2,800-$2,501

Arnold, John (TX): $2,800

Arnold, Laura (TX): $2,800

Avila, Michael J. (CA): $2,800

Balestreri, Ted J. Sr. (CA): $2,800

Bash, Jeremy (MD): $2,800

Bash, Robyn (MD): $2,800

Braga, Rodney (CA): $2,800

California Water Service Group Political Action Committee (CA): $2,800

Christopher, William (CA): $2,800

Clark, Allan D. (CA): $2800

Couch III, George W. (CA): $2,800

Deboer, Sherry E. (CA): $2,800

Deboer, Sherry E. (CA): $2,800

Eubanks, Gordon (CA): $2,800

Eubanks, Ronda (CA): $2,800

Eubanks, Ronda (CA): $2,800

Fisher, John (CA): $2,800

Fisher, Robert J (CA): $2,800

Fisher, Robert J (CA): $2,800

Fogel, Deborah (CA): $2,800

Fox, Michael (CA): $2,800

Gen Equity Federal PAC (CA): $2,800

Gill, Susan (CA): $2,800

Huggins, William B. (CA): $2,800

Kester, Kevin D. (CA): $2,800

Lynch, Rob (CA): $2,800

Mclaughlin, Thomas Christopher (FL): $2,800

Morgan, Christine (CA): $2,800

Morgan, Michael (CA): $2,800

Mylavarapu, Swati (CA): $2,800

Nielsen, Peter (CA): $2,800

Panetta, Sylvia (CA): $2,800

Panetta, Sylvia (CA): $2,800

Perocchi, William (CA): $2,800

Pinkel, John (CA): $2,800

Rogers, Matthew (CA): $2,800

Schwartz, Martin A. (CA): $2,800

Shah, Peter (CA): $2,800

Blackstock, Peter (CA): $2,700

Christopher, Kenneth R (CA): $2,700

$2,500

Abbott Laboratories Employee Political Action Committee (IL): $2,500

Abbott Laboratories Employee Political Action Committee (IL): $2,500

Abbvie Political Action Committee (IL): $2,500

American Academy of Dermatology Association Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

American Academy of Dermatology Association Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

American Bankers Association PAC (DC): $2,500

American Bankers Association PAC (DC): $2,500

American Chiropractic Association Political Action Committee (VA): $2,500

American Crystal Sugar Company Political Action Committee (MN): $2,500

American Crystal Sugar Company Political Action Committee (MN): $2,500

American Crystal Sugar Company Political Action Committee (MN): $2,500

American Crystal Sugar Company Political Action Committee (MN): $2,500

American Federation of State County & Municipal Employees (DC): $2,500

American Federation of State County & Municipal Employees (DC): $2,500

American Health Care Association Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

American Hotel And Lodging Association Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Political Action Committee (NC): $2,500

American Optometric Association Political Action Committee (VA): $2,500

American Property Casualty Insurance Association Political Action Committee (IL): $2,500

American Seniors Housing Association (DC): $2,500

Archipac—the American Institute of Architects (DC): $2,500

Association For Advanced Life Underwriting PAC (AALU PAC) (VA): $2,500

Association of Kentucky Fried Chicken Franchisees Inc PAC (MD): $2,500

Association of Kentucky Fried Chicken Franchisees Inc PAC (MD): $2,500

Bank of America Corporation Federal PAC (DC): $2,500

Biotechnology Innovation Organization PAC (DC): $2,500

Blue Diamond Growers Political Action Committee (CA): $2,500

Blue Diamond Growers Political Action Committee (CA): $2,500

Blue Diamond Growers Political Action Committee (CA): $2,500

Blue Shield of California (CA): $2,500

Blue Shield of California (CA): $2,500

Bnsf Railway Company Railpac (TX): $2,500

Build Political Action Committee of The National Association of Home Builders (DC): $2,500

Building Owners And Managers Association International Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

California Association of Winegrape Growers—Federal (CA): $2,500

California Citrus Mutual Political Action Committee (CA): $2,500

California Farm Bureau Federation Fund To Protect The Family Farm (CA): $2,500

California Rice Industry Association Fund (CA): $2,500

California Rice Industry Association Fund (CA): $2,500

California Rice Industry Association Fund (CA): $2,500

Capital One Financial Corp. Assoc. Political Fund (VA): $2,500

Chamber of Commerce of The United States of America PAC (DC): $2,500

Cigna Corporation Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

Comcast Corporation & NBC Universal Political Action Committee—Federal (PA): $2,500

Comcast Corporation & NBC Universal Political Action Committee—Federal (PA): $2,500

Credit Union National Association (DC): $2,500

Deloitte Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

Duflock, Margaret R. (CA): $2,500

Eastman Chemical Company (TN): $2,500

Employees of Northrop Grumman Corporation PAC (VA): $2,500

Employees of Northrop Grumman Corporation PAC (VA): $2,500

Employees of Northrop Grumman Corporation PAC (VA): $2,500

Engineers Political Education Committee (EPEC)/International Union of Operating Engineers (DC): $2,500

Engineers Political Education Committee (EPEC)/International Union of Operating Engineers (DC): $2,500

Ernst & Young Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

Farmers Group, Inc., (CA): $2,500

Federation of American Hospitals PAC (DC): $2,500

FedEx Corporation Political Action Committee (TN): $2,500

Frozen Food Political Action Committee (VA): $2,500

Gap Inc. Political Action Committee (CA): $2,500

Genentech Inc. Political Action Committee (CA): $2,500

Google Llc Netpac (DC): $2,500

H&R Block Inc. Political Action Committee (MO): $2,500

Honeywell International Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

Honeywell International Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

Honeywell International Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

Honeywell International Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America, Inc. (DC): $2,500

Insured Retirement Institute Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers PAC (DC): $2,500

International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (DC): $2,500

International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (DC): $2,500

International Council of Shopping Centers Inc (ICSC PAC) (DC): $2,500

International Paper Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

International Paper Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

Investment Company Institute Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

Jackson Holdings Llc and Jackson National Life Insurance Company (MI): $2,500

Kidspac (DC): $2,500

Laborers’ International Union of North America (DC): $2,500

Land O’Lakes, Inc., PAC (MN): $2,500

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company—PAC (MA): $2,500

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company—PAC (MA): $2,500

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company Political Action Committee (MA): $2,500

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company Political Action Committee (MA): $2,500

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company Political Action Committee (MA): $2,500

McDonald’s Corporation Political Action Committee (IL): $2,500

McKesson Corporation Employees Political Fund (CA): $2,500

Mecozzi, Carolyn (CA): $2,500

Morgan Stanley Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

National Association of Enrolled Agents Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors PAC (VA): $2,500

National Beer Wholesalers Association Political Action Committee (VA): $2,500

National Beer Wholesalers Association Political Action Committee (VA): $2,500

National Chicken Council Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

National Chicken Council Political Action Committee fka National Broiler Council PAC (DC): $2,500

National Chicken Council Political Action Committee fka National Broiler Council PAC (DC): $2,500

National Confectioners Association of The United States, Inc. (DC): $2,500

National Confectioners Association of The United States, Inc. (DC): $2,500

National Electrical Contractors Association Political Action Committee (MD): $2,500

National Multifamily Housing Council Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

National Multifamily Housing Council Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

National Multifamily Housing Council Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

National Restaurant Association PAC (DC): $2,500

National Retail Federation (DC): $2,500

National Turkey Federation Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

New Democrat Coalition Action Fund (DC): $2,500

New York Life Insurance Company Political Action Committee (NY): $,2500

Nike Inc. Federal Political Action Committee (OR): $2,500

Nike Inc. Federal Political Action Committee (OR): $2,500

Novo Nordisk Inc. PAC (DC): $2,500

Pacific Life Insurance Company Political Action Committee (CA): $2,500

Pfizer Inc. PAC (NY): $2,500

The Edison Electric Institute (DC): $2,500

Pricewaterhousecoopers Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

Prudential Financial Inc. Federal Political Action Committee (NJ): $2,500

Prudential Financial Inc. Federal Political Action Committee (NJ): $2,500

Safeway Inc. Political Action Committee (CA): $2,500

Service Employees International Union Committee On Political Education (DC): $2,500

Sempra Energy Employees Political Action Committee—Federal (CA): $2,500

Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors Political Action Committee (VA): $2,500

Sunkist Growers, Inc., PAC (CA): $2,500

The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

The Farm Credit Council Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

The GPS Victory Fund (MD): $2,500

The Home Depot Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

The Home Depot Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

The Kroger Co. Political Action Committee (OH): $2,500

The Vanguard Group Committee For Responsible Government (DC): $2,500

The Wendy’s Company Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

Transamerica Corporation PAC (DC): $2,500

U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Inc. PAC (TX): $2,500

UBS Americas Inc. Political Action Committee (CT): $2,500

UBS Americas Inc. Political Action Committee (CT): $2,500

UBS Americas Inc. Political Action Committee (CT): $2,500

UBS Americas Inc. Political Action Committee (CT): $2,500

Union Pacific Corp. Fund For Effective Government (DC): $2,500

United Egg Association (GA): $2,500

United Postmasters and Managers of America Political Fund (VA): $2,500

Vaquero PAC (TX): $2,500

Votevets (OR): $2,500

Votevets (DC): $2,500

Votevets (DC): $2,500

Votevets (DC): $2,500

Walmart Inc. PAC For Responsible Government (AR): $2,500

Wine And Spirits Wholesalers of America, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500

With Honor PAC (VA): $2,500

$2,300-2,000

Antle, Tonya (CA): $2,300

Antle, Tonya (CA): $2,300

Eubanks, Gordon (CA): $2,200

AFLAC Political Action Committee (GA): $2,000

American Association For Justice Political Action Committee (DC): $2,000

American Association For Justice Political Action Committee (DC): $2,000

American Bus Association Political Action Committee (DC): $2,000

American Council of Life Insurers Political Action Committee (DC): $2,000

American Council of Life Insurers Political Action Committee (DC): $2,000

American Health Care Association Political Action Committee (DC): $2,000

American Hospital Association PAC (DC): $2,000

American Society of Anesthesiologists Political Action Committee (IL): $2,000

Axa Equitable Life Insurance Company Political Action Committee (NY): $2,000

California Association of Marriage & Family Therapists PAC (CA): $2,000

Citigroup Inc. Political Action Committee—Federal (DC): $2,000

Edwards Lifesciences Political Action Committee (CA): $2,000

FMC Corporation Good Government Program (DC): $2,000

FMC Corporation Good Government Program (DC): $2,000

General Motors Company Political Action Committee (DC): $2,000

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company PAC (DC): $2,000

Huss, Dale D. (CA): $2,000

Jobs, Opportunities and Education PAC (DC): $2,000

JP Morgan Chase & Co. Federal Political Action Committee (DC): $2,000

K&L Gates Llp Political Action Committee (DC): $2,000

Manion, Mary (VA): $2,000

Maxar Technologies Holdings Inc. PAC fka Space Systems/Loral Inc PAC (CA): $2,000

Morgan Stanley Political Action Committee (DC): $2,000

National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors Political Action Comm (VA): $2,000

National Association of Realtors Political Action Committee (IL): $2,000

National Structured Settlements Trade Association PAC (DC): $2,000

Pacific Life Insurance Company Political Action Committee (CA): $2,000

Pacific Life Insurance Company Political Action Committee (CA): $2,000

Political Action Committee of The American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons (DC): $2,000

Raytheon Company Political Action Committee (VA): $2,000

RGA Reinsurance Company Federal PAC (MO): $2,000

Sabre Glbl, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $2,000

Storkan, Dean C. (CA): $2,000

The Kroger Co. Political Action Committee (OH): $2,000

The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Action Committee for Rural Electrification (VA): $2,000

United Airlines, Inc. Political Action Committee (IL): $2,000

United Parcel Service Inc. PAC (GA): $2,000

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Political Action Committee (DC): $2,000

Vistra Energy Leaders Political Action Committee of Vistra Energy (TX): $2,000

$1,875-$1,001

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld Llp Civic Action Committee (DC): $1,875

Siegel, David (CA): $1,800

Kahn, Robert A. (CA): $1,760.74

Abbott Laboratories Employee Political Action Committee (IL): $1,500

Across The Aisle PAC (DC): $1,500

Air Methods Corporation Political Action Committee (CO): $1,500

Amazon.com Services, Inc. Separate Segregated Fund (DC): $1,500

American Council of Life Insurers Political Action Committee (DC): $1,500

American Nurses Association PAC (MD): $1,500

American Pistachio Growers Pistachio Political Action Committee (CA): $1,500

American Small Manufacturers Coalition Political Action Committee (DC): $1,500

Association For Advanced Life Underwriting PAC (VA): $1,500

AT&T Inc. Federal Political Action Committee (TX): $1,500

BASF Corporation Employees Political Action Committee (NJ): $1,500

Blue Diamond Growers Political Action Committee (CA): $1,500

California Poultry Industry Federation (CA): $1,500

California Poultry Industry Federation (CA): $1,500

Culac The PAC of Credit Union National Association (DC): $1,500

Ernst & Young Political Action Committee (DC): $1,500

Evans, Kimberly (CA): $1,500

Fanoe, Kitti (CA): $1,500

Farley, Ernie (CA): $1,500

General Motors Company Political Action Committee (DC): $1,500

Google Llc Netpac (DC): $1,500

Holland & Knight Committee For Effective Government (DC): $1,500

Horizon Pharma USA Inc Political Action Committee (IL): $1,500

Jackson Holdings Llc And Jackson National Life Insurance Company (MI): $1,500

Kahn, Robert A. (CA): $1,500

Michigan Sugar Company Growers Political Action Committee (MI): $1,500

Molina Healthcare, Inc. PAC (CA): $1,500

Morgan Stanley Political Action Committee (DC): $1,500

Murray, David R. II (CA): $1,500

Murray, Elizabeth (DC): $1,500

National Electrical Contractors Association Political Action Committee (MD): $1,500

National Emergency Medicine Political Action Committee (TX): $1,500

New York Life Insurance Company Political Action Committee (NY): $1,500

O’Brien, Thomas (CA): $1,500

The Connectivity Corporation Political Action Committee (DC): $1,500

The American Occupational Therapy Association, Inc. Political Action Committee (MD): $1,500

The Boeing Company Political Action Committee (VA): $1,500

The Boeing Company Political Action Committee (VA): $1,500

The Doctors Company Federal PAC (CA): $1,500

The Farm Credit Council Political Action Committee (DC): $1,500

Thorne, Alan R. (CA): $1,500

Union Pacific Corp. Fund For Effective Government (DC): $1,500

United Egg Association (GA): $1,500

Valentine, Valentia (CA): $1,500

Victory In November Election PAC (DC): $1,500

W R Berkley Corporation Political Action Committee (CT): $1,500

Western Growers Political Action Committee (CA): $1,500

Wine And Spirits Wholesalers of America, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $1,500

Sunkist Growers, Inc., PAC (CA): $1,498

Deruosi, Joe (CA): $1,200

Kremen, Gary (CA): $1,010

$1,000

A Duda & Sons, Inc Political Action Committee (FL): $1,000

Abbott Laboratories Employee Political Action Committee (IL): $1,000

Abbvie Political Action Committee (IL): $1,000

Abraham, Ryan (DC): $1,000

Across The Aisle PAC (DC): $1,000

Actblue (MA): $1,000

Actblue (MA): $1,000

Actblue (MA): $1,000

AFLAC Political Action Committee (GA): $1,000

AFLAC Political Action Committee (GA): $1,000

Agricultural Council of California PAC (CA): $1,000

Air Line Pilots Association PAC (DC): $1,000

Air Line Pilots Association PAC (DC): $1,000

Ajir, Kasra (CA): $1,000

Alexander, Stacey (MD): $1,000

Alexander, Stacey (MD): $1,000

Allied Pilots Association Political Action Committee (TX): $1,000

Aluminum Association Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000

Amazon.com Services, Inc. Separate Segregated Fund (DC): $1,000

America’s Essential Hospitals Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

American Academy of Neurology (DC): $1,000

American Apparel & Footwear Association PAC (DC): $1,000

American Association For Justice Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

American Association For Justice Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

American Association For Justice Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

American Association of Nurse Anesthetists Separate Segregated Fund (IL): $1,000

American Cable Association Inc PAC (PA): $1,000

American College of Cardiology PAC (DC): $1,000

American Council of Engineering Companies (DC): $1,000

American Council of Engineering Companies (DC): $1,000

American Council of Life Insurers Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

American Express Company Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

American Hospital Association PAC (DC): $1,000

American Hospital Association PAC (DC): $1,000

American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Political Action Committee (NC): $1,000

American Medical Association Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

American Optometric Association Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000

American Physical Therapy Association Physical Therapy Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000

American Physical Therapy Association Physical Therapy Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000

American Pistachio Growers Pistachio Political Action Committee (CA): $1,000

American Pistachio Growers Pistachio Political Action Committee (CA): $1,000

American Pistachio Growers Pistachio Political Action Committee (CA): $1,000

American Pistachio Growers Pistachio Political Action Committee (CA): $1,000

American Postal Workers Union Committee On Political Action (DC): $1,000

American Rental Association Political Action Committee (IL): $1,000

American Rental Association Political Action Committee (IL): $1,000

American Road & Transportation Builders Association PAC (DC): $1,000

American Seniors Housing Association (Seniors Housing PAC) (DC): $1,000

American Society of Association Executives (DC): $1,000

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association PAC (MD): $1,000

American Sugar Cane League of USA Inc Political Action Committee (LA): $1,000

American Veterinary Medical Association Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

American Veterinary Medical Association Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

American Water Works Company, Inc. Employee Federal PAC (NJ): $1,000

Anthem, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Anthem, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Associated General Contractors of America Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000

Association For Advanced Life Underwriting PAC (Aalu PAC) (VA): $1,000

Association For Advanced Life Underwriting PAC (Aalu PAC) (VA): $1,000

AT&T Inc. Federal Political Action Committee (AT&T Federal PAC) (TX): $1,000

AT&T Inc. Federal Political Action Committee (AT&T Federal PAC) (TX): $1,000

BAE Systems Inc. Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000

Ballard Spahr Llp PAC (DC): $1,000

Bang, Gary R. (CA): $1,000

Bank of America Corporation Federal PAC (DC): $1,000

BASF Corporation Employees Political Action Committee (NJ): $1,000

Bayer U.S. Llc Political Action Committee (PA): $1,000

Bechtel Group, Inc. Political Action Committee (AZ): $1000

Benjamin Iii, David J. (CA): $1,000

Berardini, Chris (VA): $1,000

Best Buy Co., Inc. Employee Political Forum (MN): $1,000

Blue Diamond Growers Political Action Committee (CA): $1,000

BNSF Railway Company Railpac (TX): $1,000

BNSF Railway Company Railpac (TX): $1,000

Boggiatto, Lucia (CA): $1,000

Boggiatto, Lucia (CA): $1,000

Boutonnet, Troy (CA): $1,000

Braga, Rodney (CA): $1,000

Brewers Association Inc. Political Action Committee (CO): $1,000

Burger King Franchisee PAC (GA): $1,000

California Canning Peach Association Political Action Committee (CA): $1,000

Charles Schwab Corporation Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Charles Schwab Corporation Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Charter Communications Inc. Political Action Committee (CT): $1,000

Charter Communications Inc. Political Action Committee (CT): $1,000

CHS Inc. Political Action Committee (MN): $1,000

CHS Inc. Political Action Committee (MN): $1,000

Church, Carol D. (CA): $1,000

Church, Steve (CA): $1,000

Cisco Systems, Inc. Federal Pac (CA): $1,000

Cisco Systems, Inc. Federal Pac (CA): $1,000

Cisco Systems, Inc. Federal Pac (CA): $1,000

Citigroup Inc. Political Action Committee—Federal (DC): $1,000

Clerc, Xavier Gerard (CA): $1,000

Clerc, Xavier Gerard (CA): $1,000

CME Group Inc. PAC (IL): $1,000

Comcast Corporation & NBC Universal Political Action Committee—Federal (PA): $1,000

Cooley, Donald (CA): $1,000

Copeland, Jim (CA): $1,000

Corteva, Inc. Employees PAC (DC): $1,000

Costa, Raymond (CA): $1,000

Culac The PAC of Credit Union National Association (DC): $1000

D.R.I.V.E.—Democrat, Republican, Independent Voter Education (DC): $1,000

D’angelo, Roberto C. (CA): $1,000

Danvers, William (VA): $1,000

Davita Inc. Political Action Committee (WA): $1,000

Davita Inc. Political Action Committee (WA): $1,000

Demertzis, Jimmy J. (CA): $1,000

Diamond, Steve (CA): $1,000

DiBenedetto, Kimberly (CA): $1,000

Dow Inc. PAC (MI): $1,000

Duke Energy Corporation PAC (NC): $1,000

Dunkin’ Brands, Inc. Political Action Committee (MA): $1,000

Eagan, Joseph (CA): $1,000

Ernst & Young Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Ezgar, Geoffrey M. (CA): $1,000

Facebook Inc. PAC (DC): $1,000

The Political Action Committee of The Fertilizer Institute (DC): $1,000

FMC Corporation Good Government Program (VA): $1,000

FMR Llc Political Action Committee—Federal (MA): $1,000

Fontheim, Claude G.B. (DC): $1,000

Fontheim, Claude G.B. (DC): $1,000

Food Marketing Institute Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000

Foy, Matthew Scott (CA): $1,000

Fritsch, Stephen F. (CA): $1,000

Garmin International Inc Political Action Committee (KS): $1,000

General Dynamics Corporation Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000

General Dynamics Corporation Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000

General Electric Company Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

General Electric Company Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

General Electric Company Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

General Motors Company Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Gerber, Richard S. (CA): $1,000

Glaxosmithkline Llc PAC (DC): $,000

Goesl, Drew (DC): $1,000

Goldenkranz, Steven D (CA): $1,000

Goldenkranz, Steven D (CA): $1,000

H&R Block Inc. Political Action Committee (MO): $1,000

Harris Corporation Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Harris Corporation Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Hertlein, C. Joseph (CA): $1,000

International Association of Amusement Parks And Attractions (VA): $1,000

International Council of Shopping Centers Inc Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

International Franchise Association Franchising Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

International Franchise Association Franchising Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Investment Company Institute Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Investment Company Institute Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Investment Company Institute Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

R. Simplot Company Political Action Committee (ID): $1,000

Jacquez, Lynnette (VA): $1,000

Jimenez, James G. (CA): $1,000

Kavner, Robert M. (CA): $1,000

Kazemi, Shah (CA): $1,000

Kazemi, Shah (CA): $1,000

Keat Lindley, Rebekah (CO): $1,000

Keller, Steven P. (CA): $1,000

Khieu, William (CA): $1,000

KPMG Partners/Principals And Employees PAC (DC): $1,000

Landis-Carey, Vance (CA): $1,000

Larse, John (CA): $1,000

Levey, Jeffrey R. (MD): $1,000

Lockheed Martin Corporation Employees’ Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000

Lockheed Martin Corporation Employees’ Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000

Lockheed Martin Corporation Employees’ Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000

Lockheed Martin Corporation Employees’ Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000

Lockheed Martin Corporation Employees’ Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000

Lpl Financial Llc Political Action Committee (MA): $1,000

Manufactured Housing Institute PAC (VA): $1,000

McAlpine, Lance (CA): $1,000

McGuirewoods Federal PAC (VA): $1,000

McShane, Danielle (CA): $1,000

Meade, Heather (VA): $1,000

Merck & Co., Inc., Employees Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Meresman, Sharon (CA): $1,000

Meresman, Stanley (CA): $1,000

Microsoft Corporation Political Action Committee (WA): $1,000

Mikrut, Joseph M (VA): $1,000

Miller, Clint (CA): $1,000

Miller, Karen (CA): $1,000

Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative Sugar PAC (ND): $1,000

Morgan Stanley Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Morgan Stanley Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Morhauser, Annie (CA): $1,000

Morongo Band of Mission Indians (CA): $1,000

Morongo Band of Mission Indians (CA): $1,000

Murphy, Kevin E. (CA): $1,000

Murphy, Kevin E. (CA): $1,000

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association Political Action Com (VA): $1,000

National Air Traffic Controllers Association PAC (DC): $1,000

National Air Traffic Controllers Association PAC (DC): $1,000

National Air Traffic Controllers Association PAC (DC): $1,000

National Air Traffic Controllers Association PAC (DC): $1,000

National Association of Convenience Stores Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000

National Association of Letter Carriers of U.S.A. Political Fund (DC): $1,000

National Association of Wheat Growers Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

National Automobile Dealers Association Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000

National Biodiesel Board Political Action Committee (MO): $1,000

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

National Electrical Contractors Association Political Action Committee (MD): $1,000

National Emergency Medicine Political Action Committee (TX): $1,000

National Grocers Association Grocers PAC (VA): $1,000

National Milk Producers Federation PAC (VA): $1,000

National School Transportation Association (VA): $1,000

National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (VA): $1,000

National Structured Settlements Trade Association PAC (DC): $1,000

National Structured Settlements Trade Association PAC (DC): $1,000

NATSO Inc. (VA): $1,000

NCTA—The Internet And Television Association Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

NCTA—The Internet And Television Association Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Nea Fund For Children and Public Education (DC): $1,000

New Democrat Coalition Action Fund (DC): $1,000

New Democrat Coalition Action Fund (DC): $1,000

New Democrat Coalition Action Fund (DC): $1,000

New Democrat Coalition Action Fund (DC): $1,000

New Democrat Coalition Action Fund (DC): $1,000

Newman, Janet (CA): $1,000

Nielsen, Natalie (CA): $1,000

Nielsen, Natalie (CA): $1,000

Nielsen, Peter W. (CA): $1,000

Nikssarian, David A. (CA): $1,000

No Labels Problem Solvers Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Novo Nordisk Inc. PAC (DC): $1,000

Nucci, Gina (CA): $1,000

Orloff, Thomas J. (CA): $1,000

Orosco, Patrick (CA): $1,000

Pacific Bay Capital Group Llc (CA): $1,000

Pacific Life Insurance Company Political Action Committee (CA): $1,000

Panetta, Carmelo (MN): $1,000

Parks, William (ID): $1,000

Pastrick, R. Scott (MD): $1,000

Perkins, Drew (CA): $1,000

Perkins, Drew (CA): $1,000

Perlmutter, Alan (CA): $1,000

Perlmutter, Alan (CA): $1,000

Perlmutter, Alan (CA): $1,000

Pershall, Terrence (CA): $1,000

Pfizer Inc. PAC (NY): $1,000

Political Action Committee of The American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons (DC): $1,000

Polsinelli PAC (MO): $1,000

Polsinelli PAC (MO): $1,000

Preston, Mary M. (DC): $1,000

Preston, Stephen W. (DC): $1,000

Prime Policy Group Llc/Burson-marsteller Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Principal Life Insurance Company Political Action Committee (IA): $1,000

Radin, Steven (NJ): $1,000

Rain and Hail Insurance Society Political Action Committee (IA): $1,000

Rain and Hail Insurance Society Political Action Committee (IA): $1,000

Rain and Hail Insurance Society Political Action Committee (IA): $1,000

Randazzo, Mark (CA): $1,000

Raytheon Company Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000

Renewable Energy Group Inc Political Action Committee (IA): $1,000

Repass, Randy (CA): $1,000

Resnick, Stewart (CA): $1,000

Retail Industry Leaders Association Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Rite Aid Corporation PAC (PA): $1,000

River Inn, Lp (CA): $1,000

Robinson, Tom (CA): $1,000

Robinson, Tom (CA): $1,000

Russell, Bob (AR): $1,000

Russell, Bob (AR): $1,000

Russell, Randall M (VA): $1,000

Sandler Travis and Rosenberg P.A. Political Action Committee (FL): $1,000

Santa Ynez Band of Mission Indians (CA): $1,000

Santa Ynez Band of Mission Indians (CA): $1,000

Scaroni, Stephen (CA): $1,000

Schwan’s Company Political Action Committee (MN): $1,000

Scudder, Peter H. (CA): $1,000

Seafarers Political Activity Donation (MD): $1,000

Seed First Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Shackelford, Parks (VA): $1,000

Shapiro, Andrew J. (MD): $1,000

Siddiqui, Arshi (DC): $1,000

Siegel, David (CA): $1,000

Silver, Richard (CA): $1,000

Silver, Richard (CA): $1,000

Silver, Richard (CA): $1,000

Snake River Sugar Company Political Action Committee (ID): $1,000

Snake River Sugar Company Political Action Committee (ID): $1,000

Society of American Florists Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000

Sottosanti, Kris (CA): $1,000

Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative Political Action Committee (MN): $1,000

Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative Political Action Committee (MN): $1,000

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Federal Political Action Committee (IL): $1,000

Steptoe and Johnson Llp Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Stoecklein, Pierson (DC): $1,000

Storkan, Joanne M. (CA): $1,000

Storkan, Joanne M. (CA): $1,000

Swette, Kelly (CA): $1,000

Syngenta Corporation Employee Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

T-mobile USA, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

T-mobile USA, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

T-mobile USA, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

T-mobile USA, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Talisman, Jonathan (MD): $1,000

Target Corporation Citizens Political Forum (MN): $1,000

Taunt, Suzanne (CA): $1,000

Taylor, Gordon (DC): $1,000

Teachers Insurance Annuity Association of America PAC (DC): $1,000

Teachers Insurance Annuity Association of America PAC (DC): $1,000

The American Congress of Ob-gyns PAC (DC): $1,000

The Boeing Company Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000

The Boeing Company Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000

The Chickasaw Nation (OK): $1,000

The Coca-Cola Company Nonpartisan Committee For Good Government (GA): $1,000

The Doctors Company Federal PAC (CA): $1,000

The Doctors Company Federal PAC (CA): $1,000

The Farm Credit Council Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Action Committee For Rural Electrification (VA): $1,000

The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Action Committee For Rural Electrification (VA): $1,000

The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Action Committee For Rural Electrification (VA): $1,000

The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company Federal PAC (WI): $1,000

The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company Federal PAC (WI): $1,000

The Voices of The American Federation of Government Employees (DC): $1,000

Toyota Motor North America, Inc Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Toyota Motor North America, Inc Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Toyota Motor North America, Inc Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Troutman Sanders Llp Political Action Committee (GA): $1,000

Turkish Coalition California PAC (CA): $1,000

UAW—V—Cap (UAW Voluntary Community Action Program) (MI): $1,000

Union Pacific Corp. Fund For Effective Government (DC): $1,000

Union Pacific Corp. Fund For Effective Government (DC): $1,000

Union Pacific Corp. Fund For Effective Government (DC): $1,000

United Airlines Political Action Committee (IL): $1,000

United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Active Ballot Club (DC): $1,000

United Motorcoach Association Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000

United Technologies Corporation Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

United Technologies Corporation Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

US Oncology Inc. Network Political Action Committee (TX): $1,000

US Oncology Inc. Network Political Action Committee (TX): $1,000

Valent U.S.A. Llc Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Vectren Corporation Employees Federal PAC (IN): $1,000

Verizon Communications, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Verizon Communications, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Voya Financial, Inc., Political Action Committee (NY): $1,000

Wakefern Food Corp. Political Action Committee (NJ): $1,000

Walker, Anthony (CA): $1,000

Walmart Inc. PAC For Responsible Government (AR): $1,000

Walmart Inc. PAC For Responsible Government (AR): $1,000

Wandke, Joe (CA): $1,000

Wasserman, Brigitte (CA): $1,000

Western Growers Political Action Committee (CA): $1,000

Wine And Spirits Wholesalers of America, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Wine And Spirits Wholesalers of America, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000

Wine Institute PAC (DC): $1,000

Wine Institute PAC (DC): $1,000

Wine Institute PAC (DC): $1,000

Woodward, Perry (CA): $1,000

Yum Brands Inc. Good Government Fund (KY): $1,000

Zeneca Inc. Political Action Committee (DE): $1,000

