Election 2020: Campaign finance contributions for California’s 20th congressional district

The political contest for California’s 20th Congressional District has two candidates this year, broker Jeff Gorman and incumbent Jimmy Panetta.
Gorman has gathered 55 contributions, for a total of $47,557 with 24 individual contributions of $1,000 or more, and one out-of-state donation.
Panetta has gathered 1,080 contributions totaling $1,347,718, with 674 individual contributions of $1,000 or more and 582 out-of-state contributions.
Campaign contributions for federal races are limited to personal contributions of $2,800 per election—with the primary and general counting as two separate elections. Federal political action committees are limited to contributions of $5,000 per year.
While Gorman has two individual donations at the cap of $2,800, Panetta has 28 contributions at the $5,000 cap that include the American Federation of Teachers, Blue Shield of California, California Dairies Federal Political Action Committee, National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. Political Action Committee, and Service Employees International Union Committee on Political Education.
At lower thresholds, Panetta received multiple donations from the American Crystal Sugar Company Political Action Committee, Blue Diamond Growers Political Action Committee, California Rice Industry Association Fund, and the National Multifamily Housing Council Political Action Committee, among others.
Contributions of $1,000 or more made to the Gorman and Panetta campaigns are listed below, including contributor name, state, and amount. Multiple contributions from the same source are listed separately. Both primary and general election contributions are listed. Figures include cash contributions, loans, and in-kind service contributions.
Under law, all candidates and political organizations in an election are required to disclose contributions and loans as well as expenditures. These are made public and can be found in searchable databases located on government websites. Federal election information can be found on the Federal Election Commission website. State and County election information can be found on the San Benito County eRetrieval website. Periodic updates are required, with Sept. 24 being the latest deadline.
Jeff Gorman
- Gourey, Matt (CA): $2,800
- Young, Randall (PA): $2,800
- Huntington, Louis Jr. (CA): $2,000
- Gordon, Anna (CA): $1,500
- Keig, Dan (CA): $1,500
- Keig, Dasha (CA): $1,500
- Ryan, Allison (CA): $1,500
- Speck, Florence (CA): $1,500
- Bailey, Deidre (CA): $1,000
- Bruno, Paul (CA): $1,000
- Calamia, Frank (CA): $1,000
- Dawson, Carole (CA): $1,000
- Dawson, Michael (CA): $1,000
- Gorman, Jeff (CA): $1,000
- Hornick, Thomas (CA): $1,000
- Lyles, Valera (CA): $1,000
- McCullough, Walter (CA): $1,000
- Mendoza, Oscar (CA): $1,000
- Morelli, Donald (CA): $1,000
- Mouzas, Alexandra (CA): $1,000
- Riceman, Karen (CA): $1,000
- Statham, Rick (CA): $1,000
- Vosti, Randy (CA): $1,000
- Wood, Sharon (CA): $1,000
Jimmy Panetta
$5,000
- American Federation of Teachers, AFL-CIO Committee On Political Education (DC): $5,000
- American Federation of Teachers, AFL-CIO Committee On Political Education (DC): $5,000
- American Podiatric Medical Association Political Action Committee (MD): $5,000
- American Podiatric Medical Association Political Action Committee (MD): $5,000
- American Society of Travel Advisors, Inc. PAC (VA): $5,000
- Association of Kentucky Fried Chicken Franchisees Inc PAC (MD): $5,000
- Automotive Free International Trade PAC (VA): $5,000
- Blue Shield of California (CA): $5,000
- California Dairies Federal Political Action Committee (CA): $5,000
- California Dairies, Inc. Federal Political Action Committee (CA): $5,000
- Carpenters Legislative Improvement Committee United Brotherhood of Carpenters And Joiners (DC): $5,000
- Deere & Company PAC (Aka John Deere PAC)(IL): $5,000
- Deere & Company PAC (Aka John Deere PAC)(IL): $5,000
- International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail And Transportation Workers Political A (DC): $5,000
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Political Action Committee (DC): $5,000
- Machinists Non Partisan Political League of The International Association of Machinists & (MD): $5,000
- National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $5,000
- National Corn Growers Association PAC (Cornpac) (DC): $5,000
- National Council of Farmer Cooperatives Co-op/Pac (DC): $5,000
- National Pork Producers Council Pork PAC (IA): $5,000
- Service Employees International Union Committee On Political Education (DC): $5,000
- Southern Company Employees PAC (GA): $5,000
- Southern Company Employees PAC (GA): $5,000
- Unite America Election Fund (CO): $5,000
- United Fresh Produce Association Fresh Political Action Committee (Fresh PAC)(DC): $5,000
- United Fresh Produce Association Fresh Political Action Committee (Fresh PAC)(DC): $5,000
- USA Rice Federation PAC (VA): $5,000
- With Honor PAC (VA): $5,000
$4,000-$3,000
- National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Political Action Committee (NCBA-PAC) (DC): $4,000
- Society of American Florists Political Action Committee (VA): $4,000
- Wine Institute PAC (DC): $4,000
- Metlife Inc. Employees’ Political Participation Fund A (NY): $3,500
- American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC/PAC) (DC): $3,000
- Harris Corporation Political Action Committee (DC): $3,000
- Intel Corporation Political Action Committee (DC): $3,000
- International Franchise Association Franchising Political Action Committee Inc (DC): $3,000
- National Association of Realtors Political Action Committee (IL): $3,000
- NEA Fund For Children And Public Education (DC): $3,000
- Teachers Insurance Annuity Association of America PAC (TIAA PAC)(DC): $3,000
$2,800-$2,501
- Arnold, John (TX): $2,800
- Arnold, Laura (TX): $2,800
- Avila, Michael J. (CA): $2,800
- Balestreri, Ted J. Sr. (CA): $2,800
- Bash, Jeremy (MD): $2,800
- Bash, Robyn (MD): $2,800
- Braga, Rodney (CA): $2,800
- California Water Service Group Political Action Committee (CA): $2,800
- Christopher, William (CA): $2,800
- Clark, Allan D. (CA): $2800
- Couch III, George W. (CA): $2,800
- Deboer, Sherry E. (CA): $2,800
- Deboer, Sherry E. (CA): $2,800
- Eubanks, Gordon (CA): $2,800
- Eubanks, Ronda (CA): $2,800
- Eubanks, Ronda (CA): $2,800
- Fisher, John (CA): $2,800
- Fisher, Robert J (CA): $2,800
- Fisher, Robert J (CA): $2,800
- Fogel, Deborah (CA): $2,800
- Fox, Michael (CA): $2,800
- Gen Equity Federal PAC (CA): $2,800
- Gill, Susan (CA): $2,800
- Huggins, William B. (CA): $2,800
- Kester, Kevin D. (CA): $2,800
- Lynch, Rob (CA): $2,800
- Mclaughlin, Thomas Christopher (FL): $2,800
- Morgan, Christine (CA): $2,800
- Morgan, Michael (CA): $2,800
- Mylavarapu, Swati (CA): $2,800
- Nielsen, Peter (CA): $2,800
- Panetta, Sylvia (CA): $2,800
- Panetta, Sylvia (CA): $2,800
- Perocchi, William (CA): $2,800
- Pinkel, John (CA): $2,800
- Rogers, Matthew (CA): $2,800
- Schwartz, Martin A. (CA): $2,800
- Shah, Peter (CA): $2,800
- Blackstock, Peter (CA): $2,700
- Christopher, Kenneth R (CA): $2,700
$2,500
- Abbott Laboratories Employee Political Action Committee (IL): $2,500
- Abbott Laboratories Employee Political Action Committee (IL): $2,500
- Abbvie Political Action Committee (IL): $2,500
- American Academy of Dermatology Association Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- American Academy of Dermatology Association Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- American Bankers Association PAC (DC): $2,500
- American Bankers Association PAC (DC): $2,500
- American Chiropractic Association Political Action Committee (VA): $2,500
- American Crystal Sugar Company Political Action Committee (MN): $2,500
- American Crystal Sugar Company Political Action Committee (MN): $2,500
- American Crystal Sugar Company Political Action Committee (MN): $2,500
- American Crystal Sugar Company Political Action Committee (MN): $2,500
- American Federation of State County & Municipal Employees (DC): $2,500
- American Federation of State County & Municipal Employees (DC): $2,500
- American Health Care Association Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- American Hotel And Lodging Association Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Political Action Committee (NC): $2,500
- American Optometric Association Political Action Committee (VA): $2,500
- American Property Casualty Insurance Association Political Action Committee (IL): $2,500
- American Seniors Housing Association (DC): $2,500
- Archipac—the American Institute of Architects (DC): $2,500
- Association For Advanced Life Underwriting PAC (AALU PAC) (VA): $2,500
- Association of Kentucky Fried Chicken Franchisees Inc PAC (MD): $2,500
- Association of Kentucky Fried Chicken Franchisees Inc PAC (MD): $2,500
- Bank of America Corporation Federal PAC (DC): $2,500
- Biotechnology Innovation Organization PAC (DC): $2,500
- Blue Diamond Growers Political Action Committee (CA): $2,500
- Blue Diamond Growers Political Action Committee (CA): $2,500
- Blue Diamond Growers Political Action Committee (CA): $2,500
- Blue Shield of California (CA): $2,500
- Blue Shield of California (CA): $2,500
- Bnsf Railway Company Railpac (TX): $2,500
- Build Political Action Committee of The National Association of Home Builders (DC): $2,500
- Building Owners And Managers Association International Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- California Association of Winegrape Growers—Federal (CA): $2,500
- California Citrus Mutual Political Action Committee (CA): $2,500
- California Farm Bureau Federation Fund To Protect The Family Farm (CA): $2,500
- California Rice Industry Association Fund (CA): $2,500
- California Rice Industry Association Fund (CA): $2,500
- California Rice Industry Association Fund (CA): $2,500
- Capital One Financial Corp. Assoc. Political Fund (VA): $2,500
- Chamber of Commerce of The United States of America PAC (DC): $2,500
- Cigna Corporation Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- Comcast Corporation & NBC Universal Political Action Committee—Federal (PA): $2,500
- Comcast Corporation & NBC Universal Political Action Committee—Federal (PA): $2,500
- Credit Union National Association (DC): $2,500
- Deloitte Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- Duflock, Margaret R. (CA): $2,500
- Eastman Chemical Company (TN): $2,500
- Employees of Northrop Grumman Corporation PAC (VA): $2,500
- Employees of Northrop Grumman Corporation PAC (VA): $2,500
- Employees of Northrop Grumman Corporation PAC (VA): $2,500
- Engineers Political Education Committee (EPEC)/International Union of Operating Engineers (DC): $2,500
- Engineers Political Education Committee (EPEC)/International Union of Operating Engineers (DC): $2,500
- Ernst & Young Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- Farmers Group, Inc., (CA): $2,500
- Federation of American Hospitals PAC (DC): $2,500
- FedEx Corporation Political Action Committee (TN): $2,500
- Frozen Food Political Action Committee (VA): $2,500
- Gap Inc. Political Action Committee (CA): $2,500
- Genentech Inc. Political Action Committee (CA): $2,500
- Google Llc Netpac (DC): $2,500
- H&R Block Inc. Political Action Committee (MO): $2,500
- Honeywell International Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- Honeywell International Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- Honeywell International Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- Honeywell International Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America, Inc. (DC): $2,500
- Insured Retirement Institute Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers PAC (DC): $2,500
- International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (DC): $2,500
- International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (DC): $2,500
- International Council of Shopping Centers Inc (ICSC PAC) (DC): $2,500
- International Paper Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- International Paper Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- Investment Company Institute Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- Jackson Holdings Llc and Jackson National Life Insurance Company (MI): $2,500
- Kidspac (DC): $2,500
- Laborers’ International Union of North America (DC): $2,500
- Land O’Lakes, Inc., PAC (MN): $2,500
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company—PAC (MA): $2,500
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company—PAC (MA): $2,500
- Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company Political Action Committee (MA): $2,500
- Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company Political Action Committee (MA): $2,500
- Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company Political Action Committee (MA): $2,500
- McDonald’s Corporation Political Action Committee (IL): $2,500
- McKesson Corporation Employees Political Fund (CA): $2,500
- Mecozzi, Carolyn (CA): $2,500
- Morgan Stanley Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- National Association of Enrolled Agents Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors PAC (VA): $2,500
- National Beer Wholesalers Association Political Action Committee (VA): $2,500
- National Beer Wholesalers Association Political Action Committee (VA): $2,500
- National Chicken Council Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- National Chicken Council Political Action Committee fka National Broiler Council PAC (DC): $2,500
- National Chicken Council Political Action Committee fka National Broiler Council PAC (DC): $2,500
- National Confectioners Association of The United States, Inc. (DC): $2,500
- National Confectioners Association of The United States, Inc. (DC): $2,500
- National Electrical Contractors Association Political Action Committee (MD): $2,500
- National Multifamily Housing Council Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- National Multifamily Housing Council Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- National Multifamily Housing Council Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- National Restaurant Association PAC (DC): $2,500
- National Retail Federation (DC): $2,500
- National Turkey Federation Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- New Democrat Coalition Action Fund (DC): $2,500
- New York Life Insurance Company Political Action Committee (NY): $,2500
- Nike Inc. Federal Political Action Committee (OR): $2,500
- Nike Inc. Federal Political Action Committee (OR): $2,500
- Novo Nordisk Inc. PAC (DC): $2,500
- Pacific Life Insurance Company Political Action Committee (CA): $2,500
- Pfizer Inc. PAC (NY): $2,500
- The Edison Electric Institute (DC): $2,500
- Pricewaterhousecoopers Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- Prudential Financial Inc. Federal Political Action Committee (NJ): $2,500
- Prudential Financial Inc. Federal Political Action Committee (NJ): $2,500
- Safeway Inc. Political Action Committee (CA): $2,500
- Service Employees International Union Committee On Political Education (DC): $2,500
- Sempra Energy Employees Political Action Committee—Federal (CA): $2,500
- Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors Political Action Committee (VA): $2,500
- Sunkist Growers, Inc., PAC (CA): $2,500
- The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- The Farm Credit Council Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- The GPS Victory Fund (MD): $2,500
- The Home Depot Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- The Home Depot Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- The Kroger Co. Political Action Committee (OH): $2,500
- The Vanguard Group Committee For Responsible Government (DC): $2,500
- The Wendy’s Company Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- Transamerica Corporation PAC (DC): $2,500
- U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Inc. PAC (TX): $2,500
- UBS Americas Inc. Political Action Committee (CT): $2,500
- UBS Americas Inc. Political Action Committee (CT): $2,500
- UBS Americas Inc. Political Action Committee (CT): $2,500
- UBS Americas Inc. Political Action Committee (CT): $2,500
- Union Pacific Corp. Fund For Effective Government (DC): $2,500
- United Egg Association (GA): $2,500
- United Postmasters and Managers of America Political Fund (VA): $2,500
- Vaquero PAC (TX): $2,500
- Votevets (OR): $2,500
- Votevets (DC): $2,500
- Votevets (DC): $2,500
- Votevets (DC): $2,500
- Walmart Inc. PAC For Responsible Government (AR): $2,500
- Wine And Spirits Wholesalers of America, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $2,500
- With Honor PAC (VA): $2,500
$2,300-2,000
- Antle, Tonya (CA): $2,300
- Antle, Tonya (CA): $2,300
- Eubanks, Gordon (CA): $2,200
- AFLAC Political Action Committee (GA): $2,000
- American Association For Justice Political Action Committee (DC): $2,000
- American Association For Justice Political Action Committee (DC): $2,000
- American Bus Association Political Action Committee (DC): $2,000
- American Council of Life Insurers Political Action Committee (DC): $2,000
- American Council of Life Insurers Political Action Committee (DC): $2,000
- American Health Care Association Political Action Committee (DC): $2,000
- American Hospital Association PAC (DC): $2,000
- American Society of Anesthesiologists Political Action Committee (IL): $2,000
- Axa Equitable Life Insurance Company Political Action Committee (NY): $2,000
- California Association of Marriage & Family Therapists PAC (CA): $2,000
- Citigroup Inc. Political Action Committee—Federal (DC): $2,000
- Edwards Lifesciences Political Action Committee (CA): $2,000
- FMC Corporation Good Government Program (DC): $2,000
- FMC Corporation Good Government Program (DC): $2,000
- General Motors Company Political Action Committee (DC): $2,000
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company PAC (DC): $2,000
- Huss, Dale D. (CA): $2,000
- Jobs, Opportunities and Education PAC (DC): $2,000
- JP Morgan Chase & Co. Federal Political Action Committee (DC): $2,000
- K&L Gates Llp Political Action Committee (DC): $2,000
- Manion, Mary (VA): $2,000
- Maxar Technologies Holdings Inc. PAC fka Space Systems/Loral Inc PAC (CA): $2,000
- Morgan Stanley Political Action Committee (DC): $2,000
- National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors Political Action Comm (VA): $2,000
- National Association of Realtors Political Action Committee (IL): $2,000
- National Structured Settlements Trade Association PAC (DC): $2,000
- Pacific Life Insurance Company Political Action Committee (CA): $2,000
- Pacific Life Insurance Company Political Action Committee (CA): $2,000
- Political Action Committee of The American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons (DC): $2,000
- Raytheon Company Political Action Committee (VA): $2,000
- RGA Reinsurance Company Federal PAC (MO): $2,000
- Sabre Glbl, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $2,000
- Storkan, Dean C. (CA): $2,000
- The Kroger Co. Political Action Committee (OH): $2,000
- The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Action Committee for Rural Electrification (VA): $2,000
- United Airlines, Inc. Political Action Committee (IL): $2,000
- United Parcel Service Inc. PAC (GA): $2,000
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Political Action Committee (DC): $2,000
- Vistra Energy Leaders Political Action Committee of Vistra Energy (TX): $2,000
$1,875-$1,001
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld Llp Civic Action Committee (DC): $1,875
- Siegel, David (CA): $1,800
- Kahn, Robert A. (CA): $1,760.74
- Abbott Laboratories Employee Political Action Committee (IL): $1,500
- Across The Aisle PAC (DC): $1,500
- Air Methods Corporation Political Action Committee (CO): $1,500
- Amazon.com Services, Inc. Separate Segregated Fund (DC): $1,500
- American Council of Life Insurers Political Action Committee (DC): $1,500
- American Nurses Association PAC (MD): $1,500
- American Pistachio Growers Pistachio Political Action Committee (CA): $1,500
- American Small Manufacturers Coalition Political Action Committee (DC): $1,500
- Association For Advanced Life Underwriting PAC (VA): $1,500
- AT&T Inc. Federal Political Action Committee (TX): $1,500
- BASF Corporation Employees Political Action Committee (NJ): $1,500
- Blue Diamond Growers Political Action Committee (CA): $1,500
- California Poultry Industry Federation (CA): $1,500
- California Poultry Industry Federation (CA): $1,500
- Culac The PAC of Credit Union National Association (DC): $1,500
- Ernst & Young Political Action Committee (DC): $1,500
- Evans, Kimberly (CA): $1,500
- Fanoe, Kitti (CA): $1,500
- Farley, Ernie (CA): $1,500
- General Motors Company Political Action Committee (DC): $1,500
- Google Llc Netpac (DC): $1,500
- Holland & Knight Committee For Effective Government (DC): $1,500
- Horizon Pharma USA Inc Political Action Committee (IL): $1,500
- Jackson Holdings Llc And Jackson National Life Insurance Company (MI): $1,500
- Kahn, Robert A. (CA): $1,500
- Michigan Sugar Company Growers Political Action Committee (MI): $1,500
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. PAC (CA): $1,500
- Morgan Stanley Political Action Committee (DC): $1,500
- Murray, David R. II (CA): $1,500
- Murray, Elizabeth (DC): $1,500
- National Electrical Contractors Association Political Action Committee (MD): $1,500
- National Emergency Medicine Political Action Committee (TX): $1,500
- New York Life Insurance Company Political Action Committee (NY): $1,500
- O’Brien, Thomas (CA): $1,500
- The Connectivity Corporation Political Action Committee (DC): $1,500
- The American Occupational Therapy Association, Inc. Political Action Committee (MD): $1,500
- The Boeing Company Political Action Committee (VA): $1,500
- The Boeing Company Political Action Committee (VA): $1,500
- The Doctors Company Federal PAC (CA): $1,500
- The Farm Credit Council Political Action Committee (DC): $1,500
- Thorne, Alan R. (CA): $1,500
- Union Pacific Corp. Fund For Effective Government (DC): $1,500
- United Egg Association (GA): $1,500
- Valentine, Valentia (CA): $1,500
- Victory In November Election PAC (DC): $1,500
- W R Berkley Corporation Political Action Committee (CT): $1,500
- Western Growers Political Action Committee (CA): $1,500
- Wine And Spirits Wholesalers of America, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $1,500
- Sunkist Growers, Inc., PAC (CA): $1,498
- Deruosi, Joe (CA): $1,200
- Kremen, Gary (CA): $1,010
$1,000
- A Duda & Sons, Inc Political Action Committee (FL): $1,000
- Abbott Laboratories Employee Political Action Committee (IL): $1,000
- Abbvie Political Action Committee (IL): $1,000
- Abraham, Ryan (DC): $1,000
- Across The Aisle PAC (DC): $1,000
- Actblue (MA): $1,000
- Actblue (MA): $1,000
- Actblue (MA): $1,000
- AFLAC Political Action Committee (GA): $1,000
- AFLAC Political Action Committee (GA): $1,000
- Agricultural Council of California PAC (CA): $1,000
- Air Line Pilots Association PAC (DC): $1,000
- Air Line Pilots Association PAC (DC): $1,000
- Ajir, Kasra (CA): $1,000
- Alexander, Stacey (MD): $1,000
- Alexander, Stacey (MD): $1,000
- Allied Pilots Association Political Action Committee (TX): $1,000
- Aluminum Association Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000
- Amazon.com Services, Inc. Separate Segregated Fund (DC): $1,000
- America’s Essential Hospitals Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- American Academy of Neurology (DC): $1,000
- American Apparel & Footwear Association PAC (DC): $1,000
- American Association For Justice Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- American Association For Justice Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- American Association For Justice Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- American Association of Nurse Anesthetists Separate Segregated Fund (IL): $1,000
- American Cable Association Inc PAC (PA): $1,000
- American College of Cardiology PAC (DC): $1,000
- American Council of Engineering Companies (DC): $1,000
- American Council of Engineering Companies (DC): $1,000
- American Council of Life Insurers Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- American Express Company Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- American Hospital Association PAC (DC): $1,000
- American Hospital Association PAC (DC): $1,000
- American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Political Action Committee (NC): $1,000
- American Medical Association Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- American Optometric Association Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000
- American Physical Therapy Association Physical Therapy Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000
- American Physical Therapy Association Physical Therapy Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000
- American Pistachio Growers Pistachio Political Action Committee (CA): $1,000
- American Pistachio Growers Pistachio Political Action Committee (CA): $1,000
- American Pistachio Growers Pistachio Political Action Committee (CA): $1,000
- American Pistachio Growers Pistachio Political Action Committee (CA): $1,000
- American Postal Workers Union Committee On Political Action (DC): $1,000
- American Rental Association Political Action Committee (IL): $1,000
- American Rental Association Political Action Committee (IL): $1,000
- American Road & Transportation Builders Association PAC (DC): $1,000
- American Seniors Housing Association (Seniors Housing PAC) (DC): $1,000
- American Society of Association Executives (DC): $1,000
- American Speech-Language-Hearing Association PAC (MD): $1,000
- American Sugar Cane League of USA Inc Political Action Committee (LA): $1,000
- American Veterinary Medical Association Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- American Veterinary Medical Association Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- American Water Works Company, Inc. Employee Federal PAC (NJ): $1,000
- Anthem, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Anthem, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Associated General Contractors of America Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000
- Association For Advanced Life Underwriting PAC (Aalu PAC) (VA): $1,000
- Association For Advanced Life Underwriting PAC (Aalu PAC) (VA): $1,000
- AT&T Inc. Federal Political Action Committee (AT&T Federal PAC) (TX): $1,000
- AT&T Inc. Federal Political Action Committee (AT&T Federal PAC) (TX): $1,000
- BAE Systems Inc. Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000
- Ballard Spahr Llp PAC (DC): $1,000
- Bang, Gary R. (CA): $1,000
- Bank of America Corporation Federal PAC (DC): $1,000
- BASF Corporation Employees Political Action Committee (NJ): $1,000
- Bayer U.S. Llc Political Action Committee (PA): $1,000
- Bechtel Group, Inc. Political Action Committee (AZ): $1000
- Benjamin Iii, David J. (CA): $1,000
- Berardini, Chris (VA): $1,000
- Best Buy Co., Inc. Employee Political Forum (MN): $1,000
- Blue Diamond Growers Political Action Committee (CA): $1,000
- BNSF Railway Company Railpac (TX): $1,000
- BNSF Railway Company Railpac (TX): $1,000
- Boggiatto, Lucia (CA): $1,000
- Boggiatto, Lucia (CA): $1,000
- Boutonnet, Troy (CA): $1,000
- Braga, Rodney (CA): $1,000
- Brewers Association Inc. Political Action Committee (CO): $1,000
- Burger King Franchisee PAC (GA): $1,000
- California Canning Peach Association Political Action Committee (CA): $1,000
- Charles Schwab Corporation Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Charles Schwab Corporation Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Charter Communications Inc. Political Action Committee (CT): $1,000
- Charter Communications Inc. Political Action Committee (CT): $1,000
- CHS Inc. Political Action Committee (MN): $1,000
- CHS Inc. Political Action Committee (MN): $1,000
- Church, Carol D. (CA): $1,000
- Church, Steve (CA): $1,000
- Cisco Systems, Inc. Federal Pac (CA): $1,000
- Cisco Systems, Inc. Federal Pac (CA): $1,000
- Cisco Systems, Inc. Federal Pac (CA): $1,000
- Citigroup Inc. Political Action Committee—Federal (DC): $1,000
- Clerc, Xavier Gerard (CA): $1,000
- Clerc, Xavier Gerard (CA): $1,000
- CME Group Inc. PAC (IL): $1,000
- Comcast Corporation & NBC Universal Political Action Committee—Federal (PA): $1,000
- Cooley, Donald (CA): $1,000
- Copeland, Jim (CA): $1,000
- Corteva, Inc. Employees PAC (DC): $1,000
- Costa, Raymond (CA): $1,000
- Culac The PAC of Credit Union National Association (DC): $1000
- D.R.I.V.E.—Democrat, Republican, Independent Voter Education (DC): $1,000
- D’angelo, Roberto C. (CA): $1,000
- Danvers, William (VA): $1,000
- Davita Inc. Political Action Committee (WA): $1,000
- Davita Inc. Political Action Committee (WA): $1,000
- Demertzis, Jimmy J. (CA): $1,000
- Diamond, Steve (CA): $1,000
- DiBenedetto, Kimberly (CA): $1,000
- Dow Inc. PAC (MI): $1,000
- Duke Energy Corporation PAC (NC): $1,000
- Dunkin’ Brands, Inc. Political Action Committee (MA): $1,000
- Eagan, Joseph (CA): $1,000
- Ernst & Young Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Ezgar, Geoffrey M. (CA): $1,000
- Facebook Inc. PAC (DC): $1,000
- The Political Action Committee of The Fertilizer Institute (DC): $1,000
- FMC Corporation Good Government Program (VA): $1,000
- FMR Llc Political Action Committee—Federal (MA): $1,000
- Fontheim, Claude G.B. (DC): $1,000
- Fontheim, Claude G.B. (DC): $1,000
- Food Marketing Institute Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000
- Foy, Matthew Scott (CA): $1,000
- Fritsch, Stephen F. (CA): $1,000
- Garmin International Inc Political Action Committee (KS): $1,000
- General Dynamics Corporation Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000
- General Dynamics Corporation Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000
- General Electric Company Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- General Electric Company Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- General Electric Company Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- General Motors Company Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Gerber, Richard S. (CA): $1,000
- Glaxosmithkline Llc PAC (DC): $,000
- Goesl, Drew (DC): $1,000
- Goldenkranz, Steven D (CA): $1,000
- Goldenkranz, Steven D (CA): $1,000
- H&R Block Inc. Political Action Committee (MO): $1,000
- Harris Corporation Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Harris Corporation Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Hertlein, C. Joseph (CA): $1,000
- International Association of Amusement Parks And Attractions (VA): $1,000
- International Council of Shopping Centers Inc Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- International Franchise Association Franchising Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- International Franchise Association Franchising Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Investment Company Institute Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Investment Company Institute Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Investment Company Institute Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- R. Simplot Company Political Action Committee (ID): $1,000
- Jacquez, Lynnette (VA): $1,000
- Jimenez, James G. (CA): $1,000
- Kavner, Robert M. (CA): $1,000
- Kazemi, Shah (CA): $1,000
- Kazemi, Shah (CA): $1,000
- Keat Lindley, Rebekah (CO): $1,000
- Keller, Steven P. (CA): $1,000
- Khieu, William (CA): $1,000
- KPMG Partners/Principals And Employees PAC (DC): $1,000
- Landis-Carey, Vance (CA): $1,000
- Larse, John (CA): $1,000
- Levey, Jeffrey R. (MD): $1,000
- Lockheed Martin Corporation Employees’ Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000
- Lockheed Martin Corporation Employees’ Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000
- Lockheed Martin Corporation Employees’ Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000
- Lockheed Martin Corporation Employees’ Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000
- Lockheed Martin Corporation Employees’ Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000
- Lpl Financial Llc Political Action Committee (MA): $1,000
- Manufactured Housing Institute PAC (VA): $1,000
- McAlpine, Lance (CA): $1,000
- McGuirewoods Federal PAC (VA): $1,000
- McShane, Danielle (CA): $1,000
- Meade, Heather (VA): $1,000
- Merck & Co., Inc., Employees Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Meresman, Sharon (CA): $1,000
- Meresman, Stanley (CA): $1,000
- Microsoft Corporation Political Action Committee (WA): $1,000
- Mikrut, Joseph M (VA): $1,000
- Miller, Clint (CA): $1,000
- Miller, Karen (CA): $1,000
- Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative Sugar PAC (ND): $1,000
- Morgan Stanley Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Morgan Stanley Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Morhauser, Annie (CA): $1,000
- Morongo Band of Mission Indians (CA): $1,000
- Morongo Band of Mission Indians (CA): $1,000
- Murphy, Kevin E. (CA): $1,000
- Murphy, Kevin E. (CA): $1,000
- National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association Political Action Com (VA): $1,000
- National Air Traffic Controllers Association PAC (DC): $1,000
- National Air Traffic Controllers Association PAC (DC): $1,000
- National Air Traffic Controllers Association PAC (DC): $1,000
- National Air Traffic Controllers Association PAC (DC): $1,000
- National Association of Convenience Stores Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000
- National Association of Letter Carriers of U.S.A. Political Fund (DC): $1,000
- National Association of Wheat Growers Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- National Automobile Dealers Association Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000
- National Biodiesel Board Political Action Committee (MO): $1,000
- National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- National Electrical Contractors Association Political Action Committee (MD): $1,000
- National Emergency Medicine Political Action Committee (TX): $1,000
- National Grocers Association Grocers PAC (VA): $1,000
- National Milk Producers Federation PAC (VA): $1,000
- National School Transportation Association (VA): $1,000
- National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (VA): $1,000
- National Structured Settlements Trade Association PAC (DC): $1,000
- National Structured Settlements Trade Association PAC (DC): $1,000
- NATSO Inc. (VA): $1,000
- NCTA—The Internet And Television Association Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- NCTA—The Internet And Television Association Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Nea Fund For Children and Public Education (DC): $1,000
- New Democrat Coalition Action Fund (DC): $1,000
- New Democrat Coalition Action Fund (DC): $1,000
- New Democrat Coalition Action Fund (DC): $1,000
- New Democrat Coalition Action Fund (DC): $1,000
- New Democrat Coalition Action Fund (DC): $1,000
- Newman, Janet (CA): $1,000
- Nielsen, Natalie (CA): $1,000
- Nielsen, Natalie (CA): $1,000
- Nielsen, Peter W. (CA): $1,000
- Nikssarian, David A. (CA): $1,000
- No Labels Problem Solvers Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Novo Nordisk Inc. PAC (DC): $1,000
- Nucci, Gina (CA): $1,000
- Orloff, Thomas J. (CA): $1,000
- Orosco, Patrick (CA): $1,000
- Pacific Bay Capital Group Llc (CA): $1,000
- Pacific Life Insurance Company Political Action Committee (CA): $1,000
- Panetta, Carmelo (MN): $1,000
- Parks, William (ID): $1,000
- Pastrick, R. Scott (MD): $1,000
- Perkins, Drew (CA): $1,000
- Perkins, Drew (CA): $1,000
- Perlmutter, Alan (CA): $1,000
- Perlmutter, Alan (CA): $1,000
- Perlmutter, Alan (CA): $1,000
- Pershall, Terrence (CA): $1,000
- Pfizer Inc. PAC (NY): $1,000
- Political Action Committee of The American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons (DC): $1,000
- Polsinelli PAC (MO): $1,000
- Polsinelli PAC (MO): $1,000
- Preston, Mary M. (DC): $1,000
- Preston, Stephen W. (DC): $1,000
- Prime Policy Group Llc/Burson-marsteller Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Principal Life Insurance Company Political Action Committee (IA): $1,000
- Radin, Steven (NJ): $1,000
- Rain and Hail Insurance Society Political Action Committee (IA): $1,000
- Rain and Hail Insurance Society Political Action Committee (IA): $1,000
- Rain and Hail Insurance Society Political Action Committee (IA): $1,000
- Randazzo, Mark (CA): $1,000
- Raytheon Company Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000
- Renewable Energy Group Inc Political Action Committee (IA): $1,000
- Repass, Randy (CA): $1,000
- Resnick, Stewart (CA): $1,000
- Retail Industry Leaders Association Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Rite Aid Corporation PAC (PA): $1,000
- River Inn, Lp (CA): $1,000
- Robinson, Tom (CA): $1,000
- Robinson, Tom (CA): $1,000
- Russell, Bob (AR): $1,000
- Russell, Bob (AR): $1,000
- Russell, Randall M (VA): $1,000
- Sandler Travis and Rosenberg P.A. Political Action Committee (FL): $1,000
- Santa Ynez Band of Mission Indians (CA): $1,000
- Santa Ynez Band of Mission Indians (CA): $1,000
- Scaroni, Stephen (CA): $1,000
- Schwan’s Company Political Action Committee (MN): $1,000
- Scudder, Peter H. (CA): $1,000
- Seafarers Political Activity Donation (MD): $1,000
- Seed First Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Shackelford, Parks (VA): $1,000
- Shapiro, Andrew J. (MD): $1,000
- Siddiqui, Arshi (DC): $1,000
- Siegel, David (CA): $1,000
- Silver, Richard (CA): $1,000
- Silver, Richard (CA): $1,000
- Silver, Richard (CA): $1,000
- Snake River Sugar Company Political Action Committee (ID): $1,000
- Snake River Sugar Company Political Action Committee (ID): $1,000
- Society of American Florists Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000
- Sottosanti, Kris (CA): $1,000
- Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative Political Action Committee (MN): $1,000
- Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative Political Action Committee (MN): $1,000
- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Federal Political Action Committee (IL): $1,000
- Steptoe and Johnson Llp Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Stoecklein, Pierson (DC): $1,000
- Storkan, Joanne M. (CA): $1,000
- Storkan, Joanne M. (CA): $1,000
- Swette, Kelly (CA): $1,000
- Syngenta Corporation Employee Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- T-mobile USA, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- T-mobile USA, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- T-mobile USA, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- T-mobile USA, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Talisman, Jonathan (MD): $1,000
- Target Corporation Citizens Political Forum (MN): $1,000
- Taunt, Suzanne (CA): $1,000
- Taylor, Gordon (DC): $1,000
- Teachers Insurance Annuity Association of America PAC (DC): $1,000
- Teachers Insurance Annuity Association of America PAC (DC): $1,000
- The American Congress of Ob-gyns PAC (DC): $1,000
- The Boeing Company Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000
- The Boeing Company Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000
- The Chickasaw Nation (OK): $1,000
- The Coca-Cola Company Nonpartisan Committee For Good Government (GA): $1,000
- The Doctors Company Federal PAC (CA): $1,000
- The Doctors Company Federal PAC (CA): $1,000
- The Farm Credit Council Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Action Committee For Rural Electrification (VA): $1,000
- The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Action Committee For Rural Electrification (VA): $1,000
- The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Action Committee For Rural Electrification (VA): $1,000
- The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company Federal PAC (WI): $1,000
- The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company Federal PAC (WI): $1,000
- The Voices of The American Federation of Government Employees (DC): $1,000
- Toyota Motor North America, Inc Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Toyota Motor North America, Inc Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Toyota Motor North America, Inc Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Troutman Sanders Llp Political Action Committee (GA): $1,000
- Turkish Coalition California PAC (CA): $1,000
- UAW—V—Cap (UAW Voluntary Community Action Program) (MI): $1,000
- Union Pacific Corp. Fund For Effective Government (DC): $1,000
- Union Pacific Corp. Fund For Effective Government (DC): $1,000
- Union Pacific Corp. Fund For Effective Government (DC): $1,000
- United Airlines Political Action Committee (IL): $1,000
- United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Active Ballot Club (DC): $1,000
- United Motorcoach Association Political Action Committee (VA): $1,000
- United Technologies Corporation Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- United Technologies Corporation Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- US Oncology Inc. Network Political Action Committee (TX): $1,000
- US Oncology Inc. Network Political Action Committee (TX): $1,000
- Valent U.S.A. Llc Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Vectren Corporation Employees Federal PAC (IN): $1,000
- Verizon Communications, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Verizon Communications, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Voya Financial, Inc., Political Action Committee (NY): $1,000
- Wakefern Food Corp. Political Action Committee (NJ): $1,000
- Walker, Anthony (CA): $1,000
- Walmart Inc. PAC For Responsible Government (AR): $1,000
- Walmart Inc. PAC For Responsible Government (AR): $1,000
- Wandke, Joe (CA): $1,000
- Wasserman, Brigitte (CA): $1,000
- Western Growers Political Action Committee (CA): $1,000
- Wine And Spirits Wholesalers of America, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Wine And Spirits Wholesalers of America, Inc. Political Action Committee (DC): $1,000
- Wine Institute PAC (DC): $1,000
- Wine Institute PAC (DC): $1,000
- Wine Institute PAC (DC): $1,000
- Woodward, Perry (CA): $1,000
- Yum Brands Inc. Good Government Fund (KY): $1,000
- Zeneca Inc. Political Action Committee (DE): $1,000
BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.