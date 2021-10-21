Elections office creates Election Observer Panel

The department will also host public testing of election machines.

County Office Building on Fifth Street in Hollister, which houses the San Benito County Elections Office. Photo by Leslie David.

Information provided by San Benito County County clerk, Recorder and Registrar of Voters

The San Benito County County clerk, Recorder and Registrar of Voters announced that it will convene an Election Observer Panel to observe activities associated with the Hollister Municipal Election scheduled to be held on Nov. 2.

“Representatives of political party county central committees, advocacy groups, the County Grand Jury, and any member of the public are invited to participate.”

According to the release, the following is a list of election activities open to the public to observe at the listed date and time. Residents are urged to call the Election Office at (831) 636-4016 to confirm attendance.

Optical Scan Logic and Accuracy Testing, which verifies that the specific ballot information for each precinct is correct, checks the performance of the vote tabulating equipment, and ensures that all votes are recorded properly and tabulated accurately. Equipment testing will begin Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Elections Department located at 440 5th Street, Room 201 in Hollister.

The ICX Ballot Marking Device Preparation and Testing is the loading of the voting data and comprehensive election logic and accuracy testing. Testing will begin Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Elections Department located at 440 5th Street, Room 201 in Hollister.