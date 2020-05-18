Education / Schools

Gavilan College’s Hollister site director uses shelter time to sew masks

Funds contribute to Gavilan Student Emergency Fund.
Judy Rodriguez sewing masks. Photo provided by Gavilan College.
This article was contributed by Gavilan College.

Judy Rodriguez, site director for Gavilan College facilities at the Briggs Building, turned to her sewing machine when the shelter-in-place order was announced.

“I felt I had a little more free time,” said Rodriguez. “I wanted to use my talent of sewing to help others stay safe.”

Her sewing project took on an added dimension, as she decided to sell the masks and contribute the money to the Gavilan Student Emergency Fund.

“So many of our students are struggling right now,” she said. Many have lost their jobs and face the pressure of Covid-19 and sheltering in place.

“I’ve worked for Gavilan for 23 years,” said Rodriguez. “It makes me happy to work for a college that cares so much about students. We put our students first and go the extra mile.”

Email Judy Rodriguez for information about how you can get a mask, or visit the COVID-19 Student Emergency Fund page to make a direct donation.

