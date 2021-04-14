Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital purchases kid-friendly lab station

The new station includes a padded top and round corners with both seated and flat top sections to best accommodate children and infants.

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital announced it purchased a Clinton’s Zoo Bus Blood Drawing Station, designed to provide an engaging and safe place to draw blood from infants and children.

“Putting our younger patients at ease is our main goal” states Bernadette Enderez, Hazel Hawkins’ Lab Director. “This new lab station with its bright, vivid colors and graphics helps to keep the children engaged and makes them feel more comfortable, which in turn improves compliance and makes the phlebotomist’s job easier.”

The release states the new station includes a padded top and round corners with both seated and flat top sections to best accommodate children and infants. The infant table provides a place to work with babies and young toddlers, and the end seat is perfect for slightly older children who might be interested in “driving the bus.” Although no one is a fan of needles, this is a great option to help children focus on something other than the procedure at hand.