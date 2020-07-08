Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital re-implements COVID-19 protective measures

Hospital takes action in response to increase in cases.

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is re-implementing protective measures to help combat the surge of COVID-19 cases within the community, according to a July 8 release.

“While we understand that some of these measures may be an inconvenience, our top priority continues to be the health and safety of our staff, patients and community,” said Jordan Wright, interim CEO.

Emergency Department:

If you are coming to the ER and believe you may have COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone that has tested positive for COVID-19, call the Emergency Department hotline at (831) 636-2640 so the hospital can arrange for a staff member to meet you in the parking lot for triage.

Visitor restrictions:

Visitors will continue to be restricted to both hospital and skilled nursing facility patients. Exceptions will be made for end of life patients, the release said. Labor patients will be limited to one support person.

Medical Records:

Instead of coming into the hospital to request medical records, call (831) 636-2635 for instructions to sign up for access through the hospital patient portal.

Support Services Building:

The building is closed to the public.

Human Resources:

Until further notice, applications will only accepted online at hazelhawkins.com/careers.

Business Office:

The Business Office will be closed for in-person payments and inquires until further notice. Hazel Hawkins said the best way to pay a bill is by phone, mail in payment, or pay online following the directions on the statement. While the office is closed for in-person transactions, staff is still here and available by phone. Call (831) 636-2620 for any billing or payment questions.

Hazel’s Thrift Shop

Hazel’s Thrift Shop will be closed until further notice.

Here are some basic protective measures against COVID-19: