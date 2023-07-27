Skip to content
- Nurses union and public question Hazel Hawkins leadership
by John Chadwell
- Nurses’ union claims Hazel Hawkins is solvent and profitable
by John Chadwell
- Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren discusses Hazel Hawkins
by BenitoLink Staff
- Hospital’s insurance contract in doubt over possible conflict of interest
by John Chadwell
- Nurses union affirms vote of no confidence in San Benito Health Care District Board
by John Chadwell
- Supervisors approve NDA with health care district concerning potential partner
by John Chadwell
- Healthcare District declares Chapter 9 bankruptcy
by John Chadwell
- Hazel Hawkins seeking $10-million line of credit
by John Chadwell
- Report: Hazel Hawkins among 200 hospitals in state facing closure
by John Chadwell
- Hollister residents say Hazel Hawkins Hospital lacks transparency
by John Chadwell
- Hazel Hawkins has operational funds through ‘late summer’
by Noe Magaña
- Hazel Hawkins pulls out of meetings with local governments
by John Chadwell
- Hazel Hawkins signs non-disclosure agreement
by John Chadwell
- Hazel Hawkins faces more criticism over handling of fiscal emergency
by John Chadwell
- Hazel Hawkins to close down Home Health Department
by John Chadwell
- Could Watsonville hospital serve as a blueprint for saving Hazel Hawkins?
by John Chadwell
- Hazel Hawkins staff asks board to ‘take the ego out’
by John Chadwell
- Supervisors approve $2.24 million advance to Hazel Hawkins
by John Chadwell
- Board of Supervisors to consider financial assistance to hospital
by John Chadwell
- Hazel Hawkins seeking $10 million loan from County
by John Chadwell
- Nurses, resident ask Hazel Hawkins for transparency
by John Chadwell
- Hazel Hawkins’ nurses raise concern about status of hospital
by BenitoLink Staff
- Hospital says three factors led to financial emergency
by John Chadwell
- Hazel Hawkins authorizes Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing
by John Chadwell