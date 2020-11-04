Highway 25 closures planned for Nov. 8

Brief closures scheduled for two miles north of Shore Road, at Post Mile 59.93 between the railroad crossing and the Pajaro River Bridge.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5.

Caltrans has scheduled two closures on Highway 25 for Sunday, Nov 8.

Motorists traveling on Highway 25 in San Benito County on Nov. 8 will encounter two brief, full closures of this route. These closures are necessary to permit installation of overhead utility wires across the highway, according to a recent release.

The window for these closures will be between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., with each closure expected to last for five minutes each.

Closures will take place on Highway 25, two miles north of Shore Road, at Post Mile 59.93 between the railroad crossing and the Pajaro River Bridge.

Click this link to see the location of the closure on Google maps: https://goo.gl/maps/MRkdTbcmDbFtKDDSA

Electronic message signs will be activated to alert traffic for two miles in each direction in advance of the closures. California Highway Patrol units will be on site to direct traffic in the area.

Work will be performed by Michels Pacific Energy, Inc., under a permit from Caltrans.