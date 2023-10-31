Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The Hollister Planning Commission approved in a 4-0 vote Oct. 26 a proposal for a condominium project on the corner on Fourth Street and Westside Boulevard.

Resident Katherine Sanchez requested that the commission increase the height of the perimeter fencing from six feet because of the multistory buildings in the plan and include an area for a bus stop space on the Westside Boulevard corner. She also asked whether the existing utility lines would be relocated underground.

The commission added a condition to include a two-foot visible lattice above the fence.

Commissioner Carol Lenoir said fences cannot be higher than six feet, but can include the visible lattices because it’s “a policing thing,” saying officers would not be able to jump over the fence if it’s higher or see over the fence if they needed to.

As for the bus stop, Hollister Senior Planner Erica Fraser said the Council of San Benito County Governments (COG), the regional transportation agency, reviews all projects and “most often” requests a bus stop. She said the developer is looking into it as there is another bus stop planned in that area.

“There is a condition in there that says they need to get final approval from COG before we kinda of finish up with this project on the building permit,” Fraser said.

While the project is in a mixed-use zone, interim Planning Manager Eva Kelly said the city does not have requirements to include commercial components in the West Gateway Zoning District or the West Gateway general plan designation, though it is encouraged.

Fraser said the project does not have an affordability component.

While the city of Hollister does not have an affordable component, it included a 15% affordable housing requirement for projects with more than 10 units in its General Plan update. The plan still needs state approval.

Regarding the existing utility lines, Condition of approval #123 states, “Developer shall exhaust all reasonable efforts to eliminate or underground the existing overhead wiring located along the tract boundary.”

Bebek Development, a San Juan Capistrano-based company, is proposing 84 for-sale condominium units which would include 14 buildings over four acres at the corner of Fourth Street and Westside Boulevard, neighboring the San Benito Health Foundation. Units are expected to be two and three stories. The project would include open space, private patios, parking and pedestrian paths, the city’s staff report said.

Site plan of the 84-condominium project.

The units range from two to four bedrooms.

The project offers 17,569 square feet of private outdoor space, or patio space and 31,607-square-foot open space area available to all residents.

Each unit will include a two-car garage. With a total of 193 parking spaces, there will also be 25 guest parking spaces included in the total amount of parking spaces.

Commissioner Christina Ross was absent from the meeting.

