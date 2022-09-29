Hollister Police arrest man on domestic violence, kidnapping charges

Bail was set at $1 million.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department

The Hollister Police Department announced it arrested Francisco Nieto, 27, on charges of kidnapping, robbery, brandishing a firearm, domestic violence, violation of a restraining order. Police said he has other offenses but did not include them in the news release. Bail was set a $1 million.

According to the release, Hollister High School officials alerted School Resource Officer Rene Rayas to a domestic violence incident that was reported by a student. The student reported that she had previously been in a dating relationship with Nieto and that it ended some time ago. Following the relationship, the San Benito County Court issued a protective order on the victim’s behalf.

Police said on Sept. 27 around 1 p.m., Nieto approached the victim near Suiter and D streets and allegedly brandished a firearm at the victim, forced her into his vehicle and drove the victim to his residence. There, he allegedly battered, strangled and threatened to kill her family.

According to the release, that day police spotted Nieto leaving his home and attempted to contact him near the intersection of Seventh and San Benito Streets but he fled on foot. It added police arrested him in the area of Washington and Hawkins streets.

“Officers subsequently obtained and served a search warrant at Nieto’s residence, where they seized a Glock handgun,” the release said. “The gun is similar to the one described by the victim in this case.”

Anyone with information regarding these investigations is requested to contact The Hollister Police Department at 831-636-4331. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.