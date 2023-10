Information provided by Bernie Ramirez

Bernie Ramirez, with the Hollister VFW Post 9242, is raffling handmade Adirondack chairs or a bench (winner’s choice).

All proceeds go toward ‘I Care Packages’ the Hollister VFW sends to deployed active-duty military members across the world.

Raffle tickets can be purchased for $10 until Oct. 31.

Packages will be shipped out this November.

Contact Information:

Bernie Ramirez

831-638-9384 bpgramirez@gmail.com for tickets.

Thank you for your support.