How and where to get COVID-19 vaccinations

A roundup of providers offering inoculations inside and outside San Benito County.

Reporter Carmel de Bertaut also contributed to this article.

For COVID-19 vaccines, San Benito County has transitioned from its online interest form to California’s MyTurn portal. Residents are advised to sign up on the portal even if they are seeking vaccination outside the county. Many providers, both in and beyond the county, use the portal to reach out to eligible residents for vaccination.

Following is a list of providers scheduling vaccination appointments for San Benito County residents. Among the requirements for out-of-county providers is that San Benito County residents work in the county where the provider is located. Residents must also be eligible in the current vaccination tier.

San Benito County, Santa Clara County, Santa Cruz County and Monterey County are currently vaccinating Phases 1A, 1B and individuals ages 16-64 who have high-risk medical conditions or disabilities.

Phase 1B includes:

Individuals 65 and older

Food and agriculture workers, education and childcare workers, and emergency services

Phase 1A includes:

health care workers

long-term care residents

Providers in San Benito County

Dr. Martin Bress

Using the tier/priority system, Bress’ office calls patients for appointments and also receives calls from patients, who are only seen if they are eligible. The office also has a list from San Benito County Health and Human Services, and if they have extra doses they will go through that list. Once all their patients are taken care of, they will open it up for any member of the community who is eligible. Bress said he expects this to happen in the next two weeks. Residents who are in the eligible groups can make an appointment at (831) 637-9215.

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

Call (831) 637-5711.

SB Health Foundation

Call (831) 637-5306.

Primary Care Associates

Working from a list of appointments from the county public health department. If they have orphan doses—vaccines left over when someone scheduled to receive a vaccine doesn’t show up and the dose goes to someone else—they have a waiting list of people who have requested a vaccination. Eligible residents can call (831) 636-3116 to be put on the waiting list.

Dr. Paul Percival

Established patients can call the office for appointment. Orphan doses go to people on the waiting list or from the public health department list. Eligible patients can call (831) 638-9517 to make an appointment or get on the waiting list.

San Benito County Public Health

The agency is using a list that Public Information Officer David Westrick said might come from the state MyTurn portal. He said agency staff calls people for appointments.

Additionally, OptumServe will be opening as a mass vaccination center at the Veterans Memorial Building located at 649 San Benito Street, but an opening date has not been announced. Call (831) 636-5367.

iCare Pharmacy

Receiving appointments from the public health department. Extra shots or cancellations are given to people on their waiting list. Eligible residents can request to be put on the waiting list at (831) 265-7733.

Pinnacle Healthcare

Not vaccinating the general public. CEO Ernesto Alvero said they are partnering with the San Benito Health Foundation and Grower-Shipper Association of Central California to provide on-site vaccinations to agriculture employees. He said when the vaccine supply is increased, they plan to extend services to the general public. Alvero recommended the public call (831) 636-4444 for updates and to make appointments when available.

Federal retail pharmacy programs

Most pharmacy programs require residents to be eligible under the current tier system before browsing and making appointments. Websites will not allow ineligible residents to register.

Albertsons Companies

Stores include Safeway and Lucky: priority goes to school staff and childcare workers. Residents are required to bring proof of eligibility to the appointment. For employment-based groups, acceptable proof includes ID work badges, professional licenses and paystubs. For age-based groups, please bring a drivers license or valid ID with date of birth and photo. Orphan doses, if any, are given to store employees or people on their list. Make appointments at https://www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt.

CVS Pharmacy

Appointments are available for eligible residents in Fresno, Hanford, Kingsburg, Madera, Reedley and Sanger as of March 16. Visit https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine for more information.

Rite Aid

Residents must provide information attesting they are within eligible groups before browsing available appointments. Orphan doses go to people on a waiting list provided by the corporate office. Call (831) 636-1692 or visit https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier for more information.

Walgreens

Eligible residents must create an account before making an appointment online. Visit https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 for more information.

Providers outside San Benito County

Providers are allocated doses on a weekly basis and add appointment options based on supply. Many providers also request documentation to prove eligibility and employment or residence in the county.

Stanford Health Care

Eligible residents of any county can schedule an appointment by calling (650) 498-9000 or creating a MyHealth account. They do not need to be Stanford patients. A representative said as of March 17 they don’t have appointments available because of the countywide vaccine shortage, but advised residents to check the MyHealth website or call back daily for updates.

Nearest locations for vaccinations:

2585 Samaritan Drive, Suite 303, San Jose; Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aloha Roller Rink, Eastridge Mall, 2190 Eastridge Loop #1402, San Jose; Mon-Fri, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat-Sun, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; drop-in scheduling, community vaccination site-scheduling available to individuals who meet the current eligibility criteria and live or work in Santa Clara County.

Cisco Garage (SJC parking structure 2), 350 E. Tasman Drive, San Jose; Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Residents who live or work in Santa Clara County are eligible to be vaccinated in a Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and can make appointments, when available, by calling (888) 334-1000. A representative said the center’s priority is to serve residents without medical insurance or private insurance. Residents who do have private insurance such as Kaiser are asked to contact their provider first to be referred to SCVMC. As of March 17, SCVMC is not administering vaccines as they are not receiving allocations from the state.

Nearest locations:

Valley Health Center, 7475 Camino Arroyo, Gilroy

St. Louise Regional Hospital, 9400 No Name Uno, Gilroy

DePaul Health Center, 18550 De Paul Drive, Morgan Hill

Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser is vaccinating its eligible patients and the community at-large. Kaiser members can log in to their online account and schedule an appointment here.

If not a Kaiser patient, begin the process to make an appointment here. Respondents will answer screening questions, obtain a medical record number and create an account prior to scheduling an appointment. The medical record number process typically takes about 24 hours.

Their 24-hour member phone call number is (800) 464-4000. Their national vaccine hotline number, (855) 550-0951, only provides a recording update on vaccine information. All eligible residents can also call (866) 454-8855 to make an appointment with a valid medical record number.

Location near San Benito County:

Gilroy Medical Offices, 7520 Arroyo Circle

Kaiser Permanente, 1931 Main Street, Watsonville

San Jose Main Campus, 250 Hospital Parkway, San Jose

Sutter Health

Members can book appointments online through their My Health Online portal here or call (844) 987-6115. Residents can enroll in My Health Online here. A representative said Sutter Health is making appointments also for nonmembers irrespective of county of residence. However, with the limited supply, appointments are only available in the Sacramento area as of March 17. The representative said residents should call starting next week for updates on appointment availability in the Bay Area.

Their call center is open Mon-Fri, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m; Sat-Sun, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Locations near San Benito County:

Watsonville Center, 550 South Green Valley Road

Rural Health Clinic, 1253 West Street, Los Banos

Aptos Center, 7600 Old Dominion Court

Soquel Center,2950 Research Park Drive

El Camino Health

Eligible members and residents who work in Santa Clara County and don’t have internet access can call (408) 871-7460 Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to make an appointment. Otherwise, appointments can be made online here. No walk-ins are permitted and only residents with appointments are vaccinated.

A representative from El Camino Health said there are no appointments available as of March 17 and recommended residents check the scheduler daily for any changes. The scheduler is available upon registering to be vaccinated.

Locations near San Benito County:

4150 N. First St, San Jose

Bay Area Community Health

Eligible residents who work in Santa Clara or Alameda counties can register to make an appointment with the Bay Area Community Health online and to submit a consent and attestation form here. Consent and attestation form must be completed before making an appointment. Residents can also make an appointment by calling (408) 729-9700 for Santa Clara or (510) 770-8040 for Alameda.

Locations near San Benito County:

Monterey Clinic, 5504 Monterey Highway, San Jose

MVROP Parking Lot, 5019 Stevenson Boulevard, Fremont

Dignity Health Medical Group

Dignity Health is accepting appointments through California’s MyTurn portal.

Locations near san Benito County:

575 Auto Center Drive, Watsonville

Dominican Hospital, 1555 Soquel Drive, Santa Cruz

La Salud Para La Gente

Eligible residents who work in zip codes 95019 (Freedom), 95076 (Watsonville) or 95077 (Watsonville) can make appointments at (831) 728-0222. A representative said the next available appointments are on April 15. New patients would need to provide their ID.

Locations near San Benito County:

204 East Beach Street, Watsonville

Salud at Valle Verde, 252 Green Valley Road, Freedom

Clinica Del Valle Del Pajaro, 45 Nielson Street

Santa Cruz Community Health Foundation

In addition to its eligible patients, SCCHF is currently vaccinating non-patients who are 65 years or older. To make an appointment call (831) 427-3500 extension #324.

Emeline Health Center/Santa Cruz Health Center

San Benito residents who work in Santa Cruz are eligible to be vaccinated at this site. However, Santa Cruz Public Information Officer Corinne Hyland said the county works with organizations including employers to coordinate vaccinations, typically through its mass vaccination program at the Santa Cruz Fairgrounds on Wednesdays. She recommended residents go through employers to inquire about vaccines. She also said out-of-county residents whose primary care provider is the health center could also book appointments. To make appointments call (831) 454-4100.

Location: 1080 Emeline Ave, Santa Cruz

Watsonville Health Center

San Benito residents who work in Santa Cruz are eligible to be vaccinated at this site. However, Santa Cruz Public Information Officer Corinne Hyland said the county works with organizations including employers to coordinate vaccinations, typically through its mass vaccination program at the Santa Cruz Fairgrounds on Wednesdays. She recommended residents go through employers to inquire about vaccines.

To make an appointment call or text (831) 515-9399. Include full name, date of birth and phone number if making an appointment by text. The representative making appointments said only patients of the health center are eligible as of March 18.

Residents can also call the main line at (831) 763-8400.

Location: 1430 Freedom Boulevard