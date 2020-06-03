June 3 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Ninety-six people have tested positive since February, 15 are active, 79 have recovered; last day for SBHS 10th graders to opt-in to CTE grad pathway is June 5; Kids at the Park event canceled.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 3:22 p.m. on June 3, 96 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since February. Fifteen are active, 79 have recovered and two have died. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

Church leaders speak on plans to reopen—State guidelines on in-person worship are now in effect.

Schools

From San Benito High School:

“The last day for 10th graders to opt-in to the CTE Graduation Pathway is Friday, June 5. Contact your counselor and complete the paperwork before that date.

“Counselors will be providing weekly check-ins through email and phone calls to students who need support academically and socio-emotionally throughout the school closure. If you need support, please don’t hesitate to reach out to your counselor.”

(A-Cas) Nydia Martinez nmartinez@sbhsd.k12.ca.us 117

(Cat-Gao) Tiffany Cotter tcotter@sbhsd.k12.ca.us 116

(Gar-Leb) Irma Lozano ilozano@sbhsd.k12.ca.us 109

(Lec-Olv) Andy Prisco aprisco@sbhsd.k12.ca.us 467

(Oma-R) Lorena Fernandez lfernandez@sbhsd.k12.ca.us 127

(S-Z) Tim Pipes tpipes@sbhsd.k12.ca.us 128

Assistant Principal Claire Grissom cgrissom@sbhsd.k12.ca.us 129

Cancellations and Postponements

The Board of Directors of the Safe Kids Coalition San Benito County has canceled the 2020 Kids At The Park event scheduled for June 17.

Government

From County of San Benito:

“Last Friday, May 29, 2020, Governor Newsom shared critical information regarding how the State will move through Stage 2 and Stage 3 of the California Pandemic Resilience Roadmap. Specifically, Governor Newsom outlined additional information for counties that have attested to meeting the State’s Variance Criteria to reopen at a pace different than the State’s pace. For clarity, at this time the only sector that is approved to open in Stage 3 is Beauty Salons and Barber Shops.

“Moving forward, once the State has issued new guidance for how a given sector can reopen and the local health officer has provided approval for that sector to open in that locality the new approved sectors can begin to open. San Benito County is a variance county and can elect to open a given sector once the guidance is out. It is imperative to remember, if the state has not yet released guidance for a sector, then that sector cannot yet be opened.”

Resources

-The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health.

Link to resources

-The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services

Contact Cal/OSHA at (844) 522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages:

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. Hollister.

Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org

Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister

Sign-ups not required

To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA

hhsa.cosb.us

apply online at www.c4yourself.com

831-636-4180

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online

831-638-3306

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food city of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano

recreation@hollister.ca.gov

831-636-4390

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online

831-638-3306

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.