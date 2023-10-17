Information provided by the County of San Benito. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office has confirmed that West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes are still active in a small area in unincorporated San Benito County. With daytime temperatures exceeding 90 degrees this week and increasing mosquito abundance, the San Benito County Mosquito Abatement Program will conduct a second adult mosquito control treatment North of Dunneville to Lake Road. Weather permitting, this area will be treated to reduce mosquito populations on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

With warm weather forecasted, any delay in the application would present an imminent threat to public health and safety. The treatments reduce the mosquito population in the area, decreasing the infection risk. Residents in the treatment area will be notified by flyer on Tuesday, October 17; also see the attached map. San Benito County Agricultural Commissioner’s staff are available to answer questions from the public, Monday–Friday, (831) 637-5344, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Treatment date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Centered at North of Dunnville to Lake Road.



On your property:

Inspect for standing water weekly.

Drain or turn over anything that can hold water, such as flowerpots, planter bases, pet dishes, buckets, and old tires.

Clean items like bird baths and pet bowls weekly to remove mosquito eggs.

Clear debris from rain gutters regularly to allow water to flow.

Fix leaky water faucets and broken sprinkler heads and lawns and plants.

Ensure window and door screens are in good condition with no holes or tears and are tight-fitting.

Ensure the swimming pool water level is adequate for proper circulation and filtration.

Outdoor activities: