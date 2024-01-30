This article was written by BenitoLink intern Camille Mattish. Lea este articulo en español aqui.

Parts of Hollister and Tres Pinos experienced a power outage around 5:39 p.m. on Jan. 28.

PG&E power outage update.

According to PG&E Communications Representative Stephanie Magallon, approximately 5,000 customers were affected by the power outage, which occurred during the NFL championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions, which the bay area team eventually won 34-31.

Magallon said that PG&E crews quickly responded and determined “there was an issue at a substation, and we were able to re-energize the majority of the impacted customers, 4,098, in about 25 minutes.”

She said the remaining customers affected by the outage had their power restored around 6:40 p.m.

PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage.