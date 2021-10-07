Residents participate in reproductive rights rally

Event held in response to Texas law.

On Oct. 2, San Benito County residents gathered in front of the courthouse in Hollister as part of a nationwide march. The event, Reproductive Rights-Women’s Rally, was in response to the recent Texas law prohibiting the termination of any pregnancy after six weeks.

Hollister Resident Lauretta Avina said the Reproductive Rights-Women’s Rally was about the continuous fight people face when it comes to holding on, defending and protecting their reproductive freedom and access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare and birth control.

She said it was also about people in our diverse community, coming together to fight and to push back against an injustice that was passed into law.

“Reproductive healthcare is for all people, our LGBTQIA community needs access to abortion and reproductive healthcare too,” Avina said.

Avina quoted Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of the Women’s March, “Roe is the floor, not the ceiling. Abortion rights, reproductive justice, is absolutely a part of voting rights and justice for immigrants, and racial justice because they can’t be extracted from themselves. The most impacted communities across all those groups are communities of color.”