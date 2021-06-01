San Benito County Advances to Yellow Tier

Changes will be effective June 2.

Information provided by County of San Benito

San Benito County announced the county it has has met the requirements to move to the Yellow Tier, the least restrictive of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy’s tiers. Beginning June 2 activities and businesses permitted in the Yellow Tier may resume operation. San Benito County has an adjusted daily new case rate per 100,000 residents of 1.3 thus moving into Yellow tier.

Businesses and activities permitted to open under the state’s Yellow Tier must continue to comply with the state’s Industry Guidance.

Permitted under the Yellow tier:

Bars without food service can open indoors at 25% capacity.

Amusement Parks/Fairs.

Max 35% capacity

Indoor capacity max 25% with time restrictions

Weekly worker testing program

With other modifications

In-state visitors only, check for current California Department of Public Health Travel Advisory in effect.

Offices

Open indoors with modifications

Encourage teleworking

Family Entertainment Centers

Max 50% capacity

75% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination

With modifications

100% masking except for food and beverage service

Food/beverage consumption must be restricted to designated areas separated from activity area

On May 21, the California Department of Public Health announced that as California fully reopens the economy, the state will move beyond the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Beginning June 15, 2021, all sectors listed in the current Blueprint Activities and Business Tiers Chart may return to usual operations (with the limited exceptions noted for Mega Events).

More information regarding Beyond the Blueprint can be found here and Beyond the Blueprint Questions and Answers here.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccine and distribution process, visit covid19.ca.gov/vaccines/. To register for the state’s MyTurn vaccine registration and notification system please visit myturn.ca.gov/. Residents can also call 2-1-1 for resource information.