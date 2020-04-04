San Benito County confirms second coronavirus death

Elderly woman with several underlying health conditions experienced worsening symptoms while isolated at home, taken by ambulance to Natividad Hospital on March 28.

Information provided by San Benito County Public Information Officer David Westrick.

San Benito County is notifying the community of its second death today from COVID-19. According to an April 3 release, the person who passed away was an adult woman in her 80s with several underlying health conditions. While isolated at home, she experienced worsening symptoms and was taken by ambulance to Natividad Hospital on March 28 where she was admitted to the ICU. She was among the COVID-19 cases being followed by San Benito County Public Health Services.

“While we mourn her loss, we should all remember what a potentially dangerous virus this is. We must all take the opportunity to redouble our efforts to abide by the safety precautions. Please continue to be vigilant about keeping a safe distance from others, washing your hands, and staying home if you are sick,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, county health officer.

San Benito County Public Health Services continues to work closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the State of California Department of Public Health, and other partners as the new coronavirus situation continues to change, the release said.

For more information on COVID-19, see the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website at https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/index. html and visit the San Benito County Public Health Services website for updated local information at http://hhsa.cosb.us/ publichealth.