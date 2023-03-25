San Benito County Sheriff’s Department stalls kidnapping by non-custodial parent

On March 24, the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office posted a news release on its Facebook page saying on March 23 Commander Yerena saw a suspicious vehicle near State Route 25 and San Felipe Road in Hollister and performed an enforcement stop. Checking records, he found the male driver had been reported missing from Stockton and the adult female passenger had a felony warrant.

Yerena found that the two children (11 and 13) also in the car had allegedly been abducted by the male who is their father but does not have custody. He had allegedly fled with the children to avoid Child Protective Service (CPS) who had taken three other children into protective custody following the arrest of their mother in Stockton.

The children are in the custody of San Benito County CPS who are working to transfer the girls back to Stockton.

The male said he was “headed south” with the children but could not explain where they were going. The Sheriff’s Office is unaware of what charges the mother is facing or what charges San Joaquin County will pursue against the father.