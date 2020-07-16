SBC Behavioral Health provides resources for mental health during COVID-19

Services are offered to everyone in the county, regardless of insurance coverage.

San Benito County Behavioral Health Department understands the impact on mental health that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Behavioral Health Department has continued to provide services without interruption. In order to reduce the spread of the virus, most services have been provided by telephone or via zoom. Although urgent situations, and few cases continue to be addressed in person, most clients have had no trouble adjusting to new service methods.

The Behavioral Health Department services are offered to everyone in the county, regardless of insurance coverage. Since the pandemic began, Behavioral Health has not seen a decrease in direct services provided to the public. Although mental health treatment is widely understood to be helpful during a crisis, many people still feel there is a stigma attached to receiving services and may not want to seek services in the community.

In order to ensure the public is aware of services available, the Behavioral Health Department wants to share services they offer, as well as resources for other agencies that may provide mental health services.

San Benito County Behavioral Health:

San Benito County Behavioral Health Department

Crisis Intervention, Psychiatric Evaluation, Psychological Assessment, Medication Evaluation, Case Management, School Based Services, Individual and Group Counseling, Substance Use Treatment

(831) 636-4020, https://www.cosb.us/county-departments/health

From the State of California:

Stress Relief during COVID-19

https://files.covid19.ca.gov/pdf/wp/california-surgeon-general_stress-busting-playbook_draft-v2clean_ada-04072020.pdf

Stress relief for Caregivers and Kids during COVID-19

https://files.covid19.ca.gov/pdf/caregivers_and_kids_california_surgeon_general_stress_busting_playbook_draft_v2_clean_ada_04072020v2.pdf

From Mental Health Association of San Francisco:

California Peer-Run Warm Line

Non-emergency resource for anyone in California seeking emotional support. Provides assistance via phone and webchat on a nondiscriminatory basis to anyone in need.

(855) 845-7415, https://www.mentalhealthsf.org/peer-run-warmline/

From Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

CDC Website

Provides tips on how to handle stress during the COVID-19 Pandemic and provides national resources available for anyone in the country.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/managing-stress-anxiety.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fprepare%2Fmanaging-stress-anxiety.html

Helping Children Cope

Information on understanding how stress affects children during COVID and tips on how to help

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/for-parents.html

From Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)

National Suicide Prevention Hotline

(800) 273-TALK(8255) for English

(800) 628-9454 for Spanish

Lifeline Chat: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/

SAMHSA’s National Helpline

(800) 652-HELP(4357)

Coping with Stress During Infectious Disease Outbreaks

Understanding the stress that outbreaks cause and tips on how to better handle this stress

https://store.samhsa.gov/sites/default/files/d7/priv/sma14-4885.pdf

San Benito County Behavioral Health wants to remind the public that services continue and are available for anyone who needs them. If you or someone you know is having a crisis, feel free to call the free 24-hour crisis line at (888) 636-4020.

If you need assistance or would like more information on the information provided, please visit us at 1131 San Felipe Rd., Hollister, CA 95023 or call us at (831) 636-4020.