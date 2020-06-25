SBC Public Health gives guidance for firework stands

Operators need to have a COVID-19 Exposure Control Plan in place, which includes conducting daily screening of all employee and volunteers.

Information provided by the County of San Benito.

As we prepare to celebrate Independence Day amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, San Benito County Public Health Services issued the following guidance for fireworks stands:

All firework stand operators need to have a COVID-19 Exposure Control Plan in place conduct daily screening of all employees and volunteers, abide by the CDPH Retail Industry Guidance and post the CDPH Retail Industry Checklist

Employees/volunteers that are ill or begin feeling ill should not be working the booth

Employees/volunteers should work with adequate physical distancing inside of the stand, and limit employees inside of a booth/stand

All employees and customers must wear a mask (CDPH Face Coverings Guidance)

COVID-19 signage should be posted and clearly visible for customers and employees/volunteers

Stands should be marked with physical distancing markers for customers and limit people waiting in lines

Cashless and touchless transaction systems are preferred wherever possible

If possible, offer over the phone orders with vehicle curbside pick-up

Consumption of food or food sales is strictly prohibited

All stands must increase sanitation including disinfecting high contact points and payment devices

COVID-19 Resources:

Public Health Services said a key component to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is the ability of the community to work together to limit any form of transmission.

Additional language options and most current information can be found here.

Translation link:

https://hhsa.cosb.us/ publichealth/communicable- disease/covid19-press-release/ covid19-pr-20200624-mandatory- face-coverings-governors- executive-orders/