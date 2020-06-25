SBC Public Health gives guidance for firework stands

Information provided by the County of San Benito.
As we prepare to celebrate Independence Day amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, San Benito County Public Health Services issued the following guidance for fireworks stands:
- All firework stand operators need to have a COVID-19 Exposure Control Plan in place conduct daily screening of all employees and volunteers, abide by the CDPH Retail Industry Guidance and post the CDPH Retail Industry Checklist
- Employees/volunteers that are ill or begin feeling ill should not be working the booth
- Employees/volunteers should work with adequate physical distancing inside of the stand, and limit employees inside of a booth/stand
- All employees and customers must wear a mask (CDPH Face Coverings Guidance)
- COVID-19 signage should be posted and clearly visible for customers and employees/volunteers
- Stands should be marked with physical distancing markers for customers and limit people waiting in lines
- Cashless and touchless transaction systems are preferred wherever possible
- If possible, offer over the phone orders with vehicle curbside pick-up
- Consumption of food or food sales is strictly prohibited
- All stands must increase sanitation including disinfecting high contact points and payment devices
COVID-19 Resources:
- CDC Stop the Spread Flyer English/Stop the Spread Flyer Spanish
- Responding to COVID-19 in the Workplace
- San Benito County I’m Ready to Open Placard
Public Health Services said a key component to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is the ability of the community to work together to limit any form of transmission.
Additional language options and most current information can be found here.
