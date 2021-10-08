SBC Public Health Services encourages residents to get flu vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines prevent the coronavirus and flu vaccines prevent influenza.

Information provided by San Benito County Public Health Services

San Benito County Public Health released a statement encouraging residents to get the flu shot. The press release states the flu shots are offered at most locations in the county that offer COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Keep in mind, it takes a couple of weeks for the body to respond fully to the flu vaccine,” the release states. “COVID-19 vaccines prevent the coronavirus and flu vaccines prevent influenza. An individual can catch both viruses at the same time, or one after the other.”

It goes on to state that getting the flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine reduces the risk of potentially severe illnesses and that it’s safe to receive both at the same time.

Flu shots are available throughout the county. Appointments and walk-ins for both the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine are available through https://myturn.ca.gov/, in addition to the local pharmacies, provider offices and Public Health (through MyTurn).

Public Health Services will also be offering a no cost drive-through flu vaccination clinic in November. Supplies will be limited. Free cloth face coverings will be provided, while supplies last.

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

Location: San Benito County Public Health Services Parking Lot

351 Tres Pinos Road, Hollister.

Please talk with your healthcare provider if you have any questions about getting the flu shot or COVID-19 vaccination. For more information, visit VaccinateALL58.com. Local San Benito County COVID-19 information can also be found at https://hhsa.cosb.us.