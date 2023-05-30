The Edward Boss Prado Foundation donates $25K to Gavilan College

The donation will go to the nursing program.

Information provided by Gavilan College

In an effort to bridge the nursing shortage, The Edward Boss Prado Foundation has committed $25K to Gavilan College’s Nursing program to cover all fees for completing a degree for at least 5 students.

Prado’s Executive Director, Cecelia Ponzini, shared:

“We have a great need for nurses, and we have a great need in our most disadvantaged communities for good paying jobs for our young people. We have the solution right here in our backyard with Gavilan College’s Nursing program. It is gratifying to know 5 students will not have to worry about fees or program costs, and will transform their lives, and that of their families. I am grateful for the partnership with Gavilan College.”

Gavilan Superintendent/President, Dr. Pedro Avila, added:

“Cecelia Ponzini and The Edward Boss Prado Foundation are a cornerstone in our South County communities, including San Jose, Morgan Hill, San Martin, and Gilroy. The organization helps the most underserved families with dignity and supports other non-profits in our area. With this donation to fund the education of 5 nursing students, the Edward Boss Prado Foundation is making a commitment to economic sustainability, and we are grateful.”