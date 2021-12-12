News Release

Wind Advisory issued for Dec. 13

Gusts could reach up to 60 mph.
San Benito County issued wind advisory for Dec. 13 of south winds 20-30 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

The advisory includes Monterey and San Benito counties from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” the advisory stated. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

The advisory continued to say that residents should use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle and secure outdoor objects.

