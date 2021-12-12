Wind Advisory issued for Dec. 13

Gusts could reach up to 60 mph.

Information provided by the County of San Benito

San Benito County issued wind advisory for Dec. 13 of south winds 20-30 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

The advisory includes Monterey and San Benito counties from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” the advisory stated. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

The advisory continued to say that residents should use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle and secure outdoor objects.