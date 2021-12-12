Youth Alliance, San Benito Health Foundation partner for COVID-19 outreach

The collaboration has already resulted in 79 children receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Information provided by Youth Alliance

Youth Alliance announced that it is working with the San Benito Health Foundation to ensure that the community is protected and well informed against and about COVID-19.

“In response to the delicate nature COVID-19 has brought unto the community, Youth Alliance’s partnership with the San Benito Health Foundation answered the call to action to support our local communities’ health,” Youth Alliance said. “The collaboration with the San Benito Health Foundation is intended to vaccinate the community’s most vulnerable residents, our youth. With a dedicated team working to reach our youth today, the collaboration continues to show positive progress.”

San Benito Health Foundation CEO/President Rosa Vivian Fernandez said she was enthusiastic about the positive outcome from Youth Alliance’s support.

“With (Youth Alliance’s) outreach help we were able to vaccinate 91 individuals (79 children ages 5-11 and 12 adults),” Fernandez said. “We look forward to further collaboration to ensure our community is well protected.”

In the release, Youth Alliance said it has a desire to make an impact in the communities it operates in and that is grateful for the partnerships and investments in our local youth.

“As a youth and family organization with COVID-19 vaccination outreach funding from the Health Trust, the Public Health Institute and the Latino Community Foundation, Youth Alliance is proud to support the San Benito Health Foundation to directly help our local youth and families live healthier lives in San Benito County,” Youth Alliance said.

Youth Alliance continued to say that it’s excited to partner with diverse organizations in the community that share the belief of youth empowerment and leadership as the foundation for better and healthier communities.

Youth Alliance CEO Diane Ortiz said, “we have seen how this pandemic has impacted families and farm workers in our region. YA is grateful to provide targeted vaccine outreach support for local families and youth. Our goal has been to provide awareness, linkage, and even incentives to get vaccinated, be safe, and support our community’s wellbeing. The collaborations between partners like the San Benito Health Foundation, schools, and public health are essential to keeping youth safe and having a healthier community.”