10-day public viewing period for upcoming ballot measures

Residents will cast their votes on four ballot measures in March.

County Office Building on Fifth Street in Hollister, which houses the San Benito County Registrar of Voters. Photo by Leslie David.

Information provided by the San Benito County Registrar of Voters.

The 10-day public viewing period for the final filings of measures will end on Dec. 27. If members of the public wish to review the measure information on file with San Benito County, please visit http://sbcvote.us/registrar-of-voters/local-measures/.

There are four ballot measures that residents will cast their votes on in March:

The 10-day review is still ongoing, and text may change depending on any potential court actions that may occur.

Contact SBCVote@cosb.us with any questions or concerns.