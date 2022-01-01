100 years of clear memories

Norma is an amazing example of determination and the will to do good for others.

Hollister resident Norma Martinetti turned 100 years old this December. She was born Norma Trebino on Dec. 21, 1921. Throughout her birthday week, she was visited by friends stopping in (with masks and distance), dropping off cards and gifts. Norma can hold a lively conversation, tell colorful stories and remembers dates better than most of us. Her family, the Trebinos, lived on a farm with open fileds and wandering cows in Hollister. It is now what we know of as the Sunnyslope neighborhood.

Norma went to Sacred Heart Parish School and then San Benito High School. She walked all the way to and from school and then did her chores when she got home. She also went to San Benito Junior College, which had been established in 1919 in Hollister. In World War II, Norma found her life-long interest and learned under pressure how to be a nurse.

After marrying, Norma lived in Pittsburg, Ca. She was involved in the community, helping to develop and make the Small World Park a reality. She served as a corporate bank director for over 10 years.

In 1982, following her husband’s death, Norma returned to Hollister. Since then, she has been generous with her time as a volunteer at Hazel Hawkins for 22 years and helped set up a nursing scholarship that has assisted over 30 students.

Norma is a savvy businesswoman and a go-getter who knows how to make things happen. She has a no-nonsense approach and has consistently put out effort to make a better life for others. These days, Norma Martinetti enjoys a great conversation and a chance to show off her astounding memory. At 100, she still enjoys good food, beautiful music and life in general.

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing to you. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.