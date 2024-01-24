Lea este articulo en español aquí.

BenitoLink has received confirmation from 11 candidates for their participation in the 2024 Primary Election Forum. Two candidates, Zoe Lofgren (Congress District 18) and Robert Rivas (Assembly District 29), said they are unable to attend because of a schedule conflict.

BenitoLink continues to reach out to all the candidates in races that impact San Benito County.

The Primary Election Forum is scheduled for Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. It will take place at Granada Theater in Hollister with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

The event is expected to last two hours, 30 minutes and will be recorded and published in BenitoLink’s Youtube account for residents who are unable to attend or who would like to review the candidates’ answers.

Seating is limited. To secure your seat, you can RSVP here.

BenitoLink encourages the public to submit questions or topics they would like candidates to address. Please send questions to yourvoice@benitolink.com or use this google form. Your questions play a crucial role in shaping the dialogue during our upcoming election forum. Residents should keep in mind candidates for a particular race will be asked the same questions.

Candidates who have confirmed their attendance for the 2024 Primary Election Forum are:

Congress District 18: Peter Hernandez Luele Kifle Lawrence Milan Charlene Concepcion Nijmeh



State Senate District 17 Eric Tao



San Benito County Board of Supervisors District 1 Stacie McGrady Dustin Weber Dom Zanger



San Benito County Board of Supervisors District 2 John Freeman Kollin Kosmicki

