Moving lane closure in effect Dec. 14 through Dec 18.

Information provided by The Transportation Agency for Monterey County

In a Dec. 11 news release, Caltrans announced northbound Highway 101 will have one moving lane closure from Boronda Road in Salinas to the San Benito County line for sweeping operation work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The sweeping will take place from Dec. 14-18.