12 Days of Giving benefits local nonprofits

Campaign kicks off Dec. 1 and will help raise funds to support CASA of San Benito, Chamberlain's Youth Services, Community FoodBank, Emmaus House and Sun Street Centers.

For the eighth year now, 12 Days of Giving returns as one of San Benito County’s most impactful fundraisers. Spearheaded by United Way of San Benito County and benefiting children and families served by essential needs organizations CASA of San Benito County, Chamberlain’s Youth Services, Community FoodBank, Emmaus House, and Sun Street Centers, the annual campaign has raised over $700,000 since its inception.

Critical in an ordinary year, these much-needed funds allow these organizations to serve the needs of San Benito County residents through the winter months and beyond. Whether it is ensuring a brighter holiday season for children, providing needed counseling or safe haven, or bridging the winter food gap for families, 12 Days of Giving makes a real difference.

In years past, the United Way of SBC’s annual gala event served as the catalyst for 12 Days of Giving, having raised as much as $10,000 in matching funds. This year, United Way is working directly with past sponsors in lieu of the gala. In addition, United Way will be running a digital campaign seeking added support.

The 12 Days of Giving campaign will start Dec. 1 and run through Dec. 12. Our community is invited to donate during this time, to one or all of these nonprofits.

United Way of San Benito County: https://www.unitedwaysbc.org/

CASA of San Benito County: https://casasanbenito.org/

Chamberlain’s Youth Services: https://www.chamberlainsyouth.org

Community FoodBank of San Benito: https://www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org/

Emmaus House: https://www.emmaushouse.net/

Sun Street Centers: https://sunstreetcenters.org/

Funds will be distributed after Dec. 12 and will be used to help our most vulnerable residents during the holidays and beyond. Donations can be made to the individual organizations through the links provided, or to be split between all five nonprofits through United Way of SBC.