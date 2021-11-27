12 Days of Giving Campaign Supports CASA of San Benito County

CASA Holiday Project fosters spirit of giving.

Information provided by CASA of San Benito County

Most children look forward to the holiday season. However, for many foster children the holidays are a very difficult time of the year. Spending the holidays away from family and friends is their reality. But with the support of our community, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of San Benito County has made this time of the year brighter for children most in need.

The annual 12 Days of Giving campaign returns Dec.1 through Dec. 12. The campaign supports organizations serving children, individuals and families in San Benito County: CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of San Benito County, Chamberlain’s Youth Services, Community FoodBank of San Benito County, Emmaus House and Sun Street Centers.

The 12 Days of Giving has been especially beneficial for CASA. The organization has hosted the CASA Holiday Project since 2008, providing gifts as well as essential-needs items (coats, shoes, socks, undergarments) for every foster child ages 0-21 from San Benito County.

“Providing a sense of normalcy and inclusion is impactful especially during the holidays,” Executive Director Esther Curtice said. “Children want to feel cared for.”

Funds received through the 12 Days of Giving campaign, supports the CASA Holiday Project as well as throughout the year. Donations are matched by generous campaign partners, sponsors and supporters.

To learn more about the 12 Days of Giving and the CASA Holiday Project, please visit CASA or contact CASA at 831-637-4992.

Matching funds for the 12 Days of Giving are made possible through our generous partners, United Way of San Benito County and Intero Foundation; sponsors Anderson Homes, Brent Redmond Transportation, Eden Housing, Enza Zaden, Graniterock, K&S Properties, True Leaf Farms, Women’s Club of Hollister, and supporters Central Ag Supply, Edward Jones/Alexis Winder, Heritage Bank of Commerce, and Recology.

Every contribution has great impact. Donations may be designated to one or more specific campaign agency, or to be shared across all five.